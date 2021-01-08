It was a tale of two halves Tuesday.
The Colony’s boys basketball team rode a strong first-half performance to jump out to an eight-point halftime lead.
The second half was a different story as McKinney North put the clamps on The Colony’s offense, holding the Cougars to just eight points in the final two quarters to rally for a 50-38 victory.
The Colony (6-8 overall, 2-1 District 10-5A) led 10-7 after the first quarter then used an 18-point flurry in the second quarter to increase its lead to 28-20 at the half. North (10-3, 2-1) dominated play in the second half, outscoring the Cougars 30-10 over that span of play.
North junior CJ Wilson was one of three Bulldogs that hit double figures, finishing with a game-high 13 points. Dylan Frazier added 13 points. JJ Henry chipped in 10 points.
East Carolina signee Tay Mosher poured in 13 points to pace The Colony. Elijah Williams, a junior, had nine points.
The Colony is scheduled to host Lovejoy (8-3, 2-1) at 7 p.m. Tuesday. The girls’ game tips off at 5:45 p.m. North travels to Princeton that same night. The boys’ game starts at 7 p.m.
Lady Cougars win thriller
The Colony girls basketball team saved its best for last Jan. 2.
The Lady Cougars put the clamps on Sherman’s defense in overtime of the District 10-5A contest, outscoring the Lady Bearcats 10-2 in the final frame to lift The Colony to a 52-44 victory.
The Colony senior Aariyah Cotto continued her recent offensive tear with 17 points, followed by 13 points from junior Haley Courtney. Junior Kennedy Shaw chipped in seven points.
Sherman delivered the first blow to jump out to a 14-9 lead in the first quarter. The Colony (4-10 overall, 2-4 conference) turned the tables in the second quarter with a 13-5 run to take a 22-19 halftime lead. The Lady Bearcats outscored the Lady Cougars 23-20 in the second half to force overtime.
The Colony’s game scheduled for Jan. 8 against Denison has been rescheduled for Jan. 18 due to positive COVID-19 cases within the Yellow Jackets’ program.
