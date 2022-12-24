The 2022 high school football season is officially in the rearview mirror following another edition of the UIL state championships, held last week at AT&T Stadium in Arlington.
The Metroplex continued to stake its claim as one of the country's premier hotbeds in crowning numerous state champions, including a trio of titles for South Dallas contingent of Duncanville, DeSoto and South Oak Cliff.
Along the way, those championships came at the expense of a number of a talent-rich programs from the Collin County area — teams that scaled new heights, celebrated resurgent seasons, or laid the foundation for bigger things to come down the road.
Every Thursday and Friday throughout the season, with a handful of Saturdays mixed in, I spread my coverage throughout the communities in Plano, Allen, McKinney, Celina and Prosper. Here are a few takeaways from the season that was on the local gridiron.
Leaving a legacy
In a fitting piece of symmetry, my football game coverage ended the same way that it began back in late August: Standing on the sidelines, pen and paper in hand with a camera draped over my neck, watching Prosper.
It was apparent early on that the Eagles would be just fine in building off their latest trip to the regional finals, particularly on defense. Prosper enjoyed plenty of continuity on that side of the ball and the results showed with just 15.1 points and 277.6 yards allowed per game leading up to its Class 6A Division I state semifinal against Duncanville.
And although the Panthers handled business as such — there's a reason Galena Park North Shore and Quinn Ewers-led Southlake Carroll are the only teams to defeat Duncanville in the playoffs over the past five seasons — 2022 was a fitting coda to one of the most accomplished senior classes in Prosper's history.
It's a group that contributed to a 41-14 record over the past four seasons, matching the winningest such stretch ever by the Eagles. Prosper advanced to the regional finals all four years, something never done before by the program, and got over the hump this season with a trip to the state semifinals.
It's a class scoured in multi-year varsity contributors, including quarterback Harrison Rosar, receiver/defensive back Hunter Summers, offensive linemen Jacob Mumy and Colin Beesley, defensive end/tight end Dylan Hinshaw, and defensive backs Steven Richardson and Carson McClendon, among others.
Prosper's 2023 senior class left an indelible mark on its program, as did the group just 15 minutes north in Celina. The Bobcats have amassed a 36-14 record over the past four years, highlighted by a 12-2 campaign in 2021 that, like Prosper, culminated in a state semifinal appearance.
Of those 36 wins, 28 came by at least 30 points — affording head coach Bill Elliott and his staff plenty of time to get the team's underclassmen and backups on the field to gain reps for later in their careers when they would be called upon as starters.
And over the years, names like quarterback Noah Bentley, running back Gabe Gayton, offensive lineman Hamish Mpofu, and defensive lineman Jacob Vincent became instrumental in some of the Bobcats' most productive years under Elliott.
Realizing potential
I know I'm not alone here, but there may not have been a team in our coverage area that intrigued me heading into the season quite like McKinney. The Lions were teeming with bounce-back potential after going just 4-6 in 2021, a baptism by fire in one of the state's toughest districts while entrusting a wealth of snaps to numerous underclassmen.
But youth breeds experience, and if McKinney's cadre of blue-chippers could harness a steadier product on both sides of the ball, there was the potential for big things within that program.
Despite some initial hiccups, notably in a season-opening loss to Temple, the Lions found their footing in short order. Senior quarterback Keldric Luster and junior running back Bryan Jackson were the catalysts for an offense that averaged 435.5 yards and 38.5 points per game — figures that both ranked in the area's top 10.
Defensively, junior D'Kedrion Abrams, junior Makhi Frazier and senior Eden Parga-Manasse contributed to the district's stingiest run-stopping unit at just 143.9 yards allowed per game on the ground.
Even in defeats to powerhouses Allen and Denton Guyer, McKinney showcased its potential, and that became even more apparent as the program's ascent continued into the postseason where the Lions advanced to the regional semifinals for the first time since 1993. McKinney looked the part as well, pushing juggernaut Southlake Carroll to the brink before falling, 42-35.
If this season was about the Lions harnessing their potential and learning how to win at the highest levels, next year could be quite the encore.
Trial by fire
While McKinney made good on its bounce-back potential, there will be plenty of intrigue as to what's in store for perennial powerhouse Allen after a season chalked in growing pains.
For all the strides made by the Eagles to round out the 2021 season under Chad Morris, the program may as well have found itself back at square one in some respects following Morris' resignation the day after the team's spring game in May.
That compressed the timeline quite a bit for head coach Lee Wiginton to get his players up to speed in advance of the season, which dealt the Eagles one of the tougher non-district schedules in recent program history. Allen endured its peaks and valleys early on, but that same roller-coaster carried over into district play when pressed against 5-6A's upper-echelon programs like Guyer and Prosper.
The end result was a 7-4 season, complete with a third-place district finish and the team's first one-and-done postseason since 2007 following a 43-18 thrashing at the hands of Lewisville.
There was plenty on the scoreboard that departed from the program's halcyon years under Tom Westerberg and Terry Gambill, and with a full offseason at his leisure, Wiginton will have plenty of chances to right the ship next season.
Individuals of note
*Collin County was chalked in dominant rushing seasons. Senior AJ Sibley was a workhorse out of the backfield for TAPPS Division I state runner-up Prestonwood Christian, carrying the ball 318 times for 2,296 rushing yards and 21 touchdowns. McKinney North junior Jayden Walker was a breakout star in his first season as the Bulldogs' starting running back, amassing 2,107 rushing yards and 22 touchdowns. McKinney's Jackson found the end zone 23 times on the ground to go along with 1,605 rushing yards.
*On a related note, here's a stat that might short-circuit your brain: Plano East senior Daniel Fayombo led his team in rushing yardage with 611 yards, despite essentially playing in just three games all season. Fayombo averaged over 200 rushing yards per game during a 3-0 preseason for the Panthers under first-year head coach Tony Benedetto before suffering a season-ending knee injury in the first quarter of the team's district opener against Plano. That gave way to a seven-game losing streak to close out the season and plenty of "what ifs" on what could have been with East's 2022 campaign.
*Speaking of "what ifs," add one for the Plano West senior duo of quarterback Vance Feuerbacher and running back Dermot White. Two players instrumental in helping rejuvenate the program under head coach Tyler Soukup, injuries limited the Wolves' dynamic rushing tandem to just three games played together this season. Within that stretch, West managed to take an eight-win Mesquite Horn team to overtime and came within a hairline of upsetting district champion and regional finalist Lewisville.
*Best play I saw this season? It's hard to overlook Plano's last-second Hail Mary before halftime against rival Plano East, where senior Drew Forkner improvised his way into a 36-yard heave that was tipped by the Panthers' defense and caught by Wildcat senior Esteban Deras for a touchdown — a pivotal sequence in a 33-22 victory that jump-started Plano's run to its first playoff appearance since 2017.
*Best individual performance in my coverage area? Lovejoy senior Kyle Parker posted a stat line against Argyle that outdid the season-long production of numerous wide receivers around the state. The LSU commit caught 23 balls for 341 yards and three touchdowns in that ballgame, finishing one catch shy of the UIL single-game reception record.
*Best game I saw all season? Out-of-town Thanksgiving plans precluded me from being in Arlington for McKinney's regional semifinal against Carroll, so the nod goes to Lovejoy and Melissa on Nov. 4 in the final week of the regular season. There were plenty of pressure-packed moments in that game, and the 5A newcomer Cardinals' resilience was unflappable, right up to a go-ahead two-point conversion inside the final minute for a 36-35 victory.
