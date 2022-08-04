Little Elm Kelly Covert

Little Elm head volleyball coach Kelly Covert glances at the schedule for the first practice of the season for the Lady Lobos.

 David Wolman / Staff Photo

When first-year Little Elm head volleyball coach Kelly Covert came up with the plan to hold the team’s first practice of the season, she thought to herself, “How about midnight?” She knew that several football teams had done so in the past.

Covert and the Lady Lobos followed suit Monday.

