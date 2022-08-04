When first-year Little Elm head volleyball coach Kelly Covert came up with the plan to hold the team’s first practice of the season, she thought to herself, “How about midnight?” She knew that several football teams had done so in the past.
Covert and the Lady Lobos followed suit Monday.
Before the clock struck midnight, fans had already taken their seats inside the main gymnasium at Little Elm High School, and players were warming up on the court to prepare for the start of practice.
After Covert gathered the team at center court, players stretched before breaking into groups of four and playing in teams. Later, a competition was held individually among the freshman, junior varsity and varsity teams in which every player had to keep hitting the ball and prevent it from hitting the court. Some players bounced the ball off the top of their head while others performed a squat on the court when the ball was in the air. The competition kept going until there was one winner.
“There was an excitement in the air and everyone could definitely feel it,” Covert said. “The parents and girls seemed to all have a great time. Any chance we can do something fun for the girls, we like to do it.”
Supporters showed up in force despite many of them having to work the following morning. Several fans held up signs with the faces of their favorite players.
“We were happy to see the community supporting us, and all of the signs and Fatheads were an awesome added feature,” Covert said.
Experience will be a huge advantage for Little Elm this season with seven players returning from last year’s team that made significant contributions.
Senior libero Nasyrah Jefferson will lead the efforts for the Lady Lobos in the back row, while seniors Gretchen Barraez and Yasmin Lira will again initiate the offense at setter. Barraez and Lira combined for 304 assists last season. Barraez also was among the team leaders in digs.
Senior outside hitters Lily Koehn and Corey Hazlewood will look to continue to hit ball down the line. Junior middle blocker Quinn Brignac emerged as an all-around force last season. She finished with team highs in kills (119) and service aces (35), while contributing 94 digs to go along with 33 blocks.
Junior Kali Liva is perhaps the most versatile player for Little Elm – as evidenced by her 151 digs, 75 kills and 16 aces last season.
“I think that their high level of play sets the tone for the team,” Covert said. “They are all great girls and I look forward to knowing them more as leaders as we continue.”
Little Elm opens the season at 6 p.m. Monday against Corsicana. The Lady Lobos will then travel to Austin later this week for the Westwood Showcase. Little Elm opens District 5-6A play Sept. 9 at McKinney.
