The Colony senior Keith Miller III finished off his high school basketball career with the district’s top honor.
Miller, also a star receiver on the football field as he is heading to Colorado, was named the District 8-5A MVP after a stellar campaign on the hardwood. He averaged 16 points, seven rebounds, three assists, one block and one steal per game in The Colony’s run to a second-place finish in the district and its third straight appearance in the playoffs.
Additionally, Miller was chosen to the Texas Association of Basketball Coaches all-region team in Region I-5A.
“You could say a lot of people are really good athletes or something, but he also works hard, takes it serious, wants to compete, wants to win,” said Cleve Ryan, The Colony head coach. “Those things go hand in hand with some of his success there.”
Next to Miller were three other all-district candidates for the Cougars who made key contributions throughout the season.
Junior Tay Mosher, boasting Division I offers from Northern Colorado, Oral Roberts, Missouri-Kansas City and The University of Texas at Arlington, was a first-team selection after recording 12 points, six rebounds and two assists per game.
Fellow junior Caden Sclafani cracked the second team list and provided a glimpse into the future of The Colony basketball alongside Mosher. Sclafani averaged six points, three rebounds and one assist.
Senior Mike King was an honorable mention, putting forth five points, four rebounds, one assist and one block per night. King recently received an offer from York College last week.
“The good thing I think helped Keith have success was we had other guys around him that defenses had to focus on and that it made it hard to double team Keith on the inside because he could kick it out,” Ryan said. “He was a very good passer, very unselfish to where he would share it with someone else if they were doubling on him. It took all of us to get to where we were.
“Mike was a big part of it being a senior as well. Even towards the end of the year just really coming on and playing better and better each game. Tay and Caden both being juniors – it will be good having those guys back that were big contributors for us for next year.”
District 8-5A
Player of the Year
Keith Miller III (The Colony)
Defensive Player of the Year
Marcette Lawson (Ryan)
Offensive Player of the Year
MJ Leslie (Braswell); Julien Smith (Northwest)
Newcomer of the Year
RJ Jones (Braswell)
Coach of the Year
Nicholas Sekeres (Braswell)
First Team
Lazeric Bailey (Braswell)
Yash Mattu (Lake Dallas)
Tay Mosher (The Colony)
Treshaun Shivers (Ryan)
Cam Smith (Braswell)
Second Team
Jaiden Blaylock (Braswell)
Autavius Hobbs (Little Elm)
Brian Hunter (Little Elm)
Jaden McGrew (Lake Dallas)
Isaiah Novil (Ryan)
Jaylen Peterson (Northwest)
Caden Sclafani (The Colony)
Cameron Stevenson (Denton)
