In a day and age in which word spreads fast on social media, The Colony head boys basketball coach Cleve Ryan waited until the last minute to inform his team about an impending personal milestone.
With Cougar senior forward Tay Mosher just seven points away from scoring the 1,000th point of his high school career, Ryan held a brief team meeting – minus Mosher – prior to tipoff of The Colony’s Jan. 8 home game against Denison. Ryan informed his players how close Mosher was to accomplishing the feat. But, he wanted his players to keep it a secret.
Thankfully for Ryan, his Cougars (7-9 overall, 4-2 District 10-5A) never told Mosher. That was until just after he made his third 3-pointer of the first quarter, which gave him 1,002 career points.
Ryan called a timeout, and he and his players took a moment to celebrate the accomplishment with the East Carolina pledge. Mosher became the 14th player from The Colony to score 1,000 points.
“You realize that not a lot of players get to achieve that 1,000-point milestone,” Ryan said. “It’s a pretty awesome thing for a man to achieve.”
Mosher got a nice assist from fellow senior Braxton McCutheon. McCutcheon passed the ball behind his back to Mosher, who made a straightaway 3-pointer to put him over 1,000 points for his career. McCutcheon also set up Mosher on his first 3-pointer of the game, passing the ball from near the left sideline to allow Mosher to step into a long-distance shot. On his second 3-pointer, Mosher received a pass, took two dribbles to his right, spun and buried a shot from the left wing.
“One thing that sets Tay apart is his work ethic,” Ryan said. “He puts up a lot of extra shots. He spends a lot of time working on his game. He reaps the benefits get from his hard work.”
Perhaps the best thing that came out of that game for The Colony was a win, coming in the form of an 85-51 rout. Balanced scoring paved the way in this victory. Mosher finished with 14 points. Caden Sclafani and Eli Williams each poured in 18 points. Grayson Ryan chipped in 10 points.
“I like how they kept playing,” coach Ryan said. “A lot of different guys stepped up to help with the scoring."
Mosher was presented with a banner postgame that listed his personal accomplishment in white and gold lettering.
Lovejoy clamps down on Cougars
The Colony got off to the start Tuesday that it had desired.
Sclafani buried a 3-pointer from the left wing to give the Cougars a 10-7 lead with 3:30 left in the first quarter. The Chadron State signee was only getting started as he went on to finish with 19 points.
The rest of the team was held to 19 total points in a 55-38 loss.
Lovejoy senior point guard Mitchell Weaver led all scorers with 25 points. Carson Holden contributed 13 points.
After rallying to take a 15-10 lead at the end of the first quarter, the Leopards exploded for 22 second-quarter points to create a little separation.
"Like I was telling my players, when in you’re in a district race, you don’t want to be in a situation where you have to have help from other teams,” Ryan said. “We’re still in the hunt for the district title, but now we’re one game behind in the loss column. But no matter what right now, we’re still in control of us."
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.