THE COLONY – When Princeton senior Isaiah Sadler buried a 3-pointer to cut what had been an 18-point lead for The Colony to six with 3:19 remaining in the fourth quarter, there was concern on the part of the Cougars.
It was the second time during Thursday’s District 10-5A game that the Panthers had trimmed what had been a double-digit lead for the Cougars to a two-possession game.
But, The Colony boasts a squad full of good free-throw shooters.
At a time when the game was hanging in the balance, the Cougars got the job done at the foul line. The Colony made 10 of 12 free throws during the game’s final 3:04 of the contest to pull out a 68-58 victory inside Tommy Thomas Gymnasium.
More importantly, the victory kept The Colony (10-12 overall, 7-5 conference) one game ahead of Sherman (12-11, 6-6) for fourth place in 10-5A. The win comes two nights after the Cougars downed Denison, 61-47.
The Colony senior Tay Mosher, an East Carolina pledge, took matters into his own hands. He didn’t want his final game inside Tommy Thomas Gymnasium to end with a loss.
Mosher started the day Thursday by reading his Bible. He said that every time that he does that, “it gets me into a zone.” Mosher was certainly in a zone Thursday. He factored into just about every facet of the game on a night in which he poured in a game-high 36 points. He blocked shots, was a force on the boards and had a few steals to boot.
“A lot of emotions,” he said. “I put a lot into this place, into this court. I put a lot of blood, a lot of sweat, a lot of tears into this court. I’m just glad that I got to leave on a good note with a win. It means a lot.”
Mosher, Ajani Carter, Seth McCawley, Braxton McCutcheon, Major Sanders, Caden Sclafani and Elijah Williams were recognized prior to tip-off as part of senior night recognition.
It didn’t take long for Mosher to make his presence felt. He made back-to-back putbacks for the game’s first five points, the second of which he was fouled and made the subsequent free throw. And for good measure, he gave himself a chest bump after he made a 3-pointer from the left wing just before time expired to cap off a 10-point first quarter.
“Honestly, I just kind of went with the flow,” he said. “Whenever I hit the 3-pointer at the end of the first quarter, I knew that it was going to be a good night.”
It wasn’t just Mosher who had the scoring touch.
Williams buried a 3-pointer from the right wing with 4:59 left in the first quarter to give the Cougars a quick 8-2 lead. He finished with 15 points.
The Colony appeared to be in control after Omani Ozenne dribbled through an opening through the left side of the lane and made a layup with 5:06 remaining in the second quarter to give the Cougars a 32-19 lead. Ozenne finished with seven points.
Princeton had trouble with double teams that were applied on its ball handlers early in the second quarter, but when the Panthers desperately needed a spark, they turned to their defense to turn things around.
Struggles on the offensive end for The Colony late in the second quarter allowed Princeton creep to within 39-31 at halftime and 39-34 just 11 seconds into the third quarter after a made layup and subsequent free throw by Sadler.
“They just kept hitting 3s and kept shooting the ball well and kept battling,” said Cleve Ryan, The Colony head coach. “We got a lot relaxed when we got up. It’s sometimes hard keeping that lead. We got a little tight on things. But, when things got tight, we just kept battling through.”
Mosher proved to be Princeton’s kryptonite. When the Panthers appeared to have all of the momentum, Mosher asserted himself. He answered Princeton’s surge with a jump shot and two layups before Ozenne converted back-to-back field goals within a 24-second span late in the third quarter to give the Cougars a 53-38 lead.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.