Alea Deserrano Marcus

Marcus head softball coach Christy Tumilty congratulates senior Alea Deserrano for reaching base safely in the Marauders’ 15-4 win over Flower Mound on Tuesday.

 By David Wolman | Star Local Media

FLOWER MOUND – When the first half of District 6-6A play ended, the Marcus softball team used it as a chance for a reset.

The Marauders had a packed schedule, playing 17 preseason games in a span of 16 days before going 3-4 in the first round of the district portion of the schedule. But Marcus has come back a determined bunch.

Email David with sports story suggestions at dwolman@starlocalmedia.com.

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments