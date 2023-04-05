FLOWER MOUND – When the first half of District 6-6A play ended, the Marcus softball team used it as a chance for a reset.
The Marauders had a packed schedule, playing 17 preseason games in a span of 16 days before going 3-4 in the first round of the district portion of the schedule. But Marcus has come back a determined bunch.
Fast-forward to Tuesday night’s game against cross-town rival Flower Mound, and Marcus has the look of a team that is ready to go on a big run to wrap up the regular season. The Marauders used a fast start and never looked back to earn a 15-4 run-rule win in five innings over the Lady Jaguars. The victory comes four days after Marcus beat defending 6-6A champion Hebron, 2-1.
Although Marcus (15-10-1, 5-4) exited Tuesday night still tied for fourth place as both Hebron (5-4) and Lewisville (5-4) won their respective games, the Marauders have momentum on their side, though Marcus head coach Christy Tumilty insists that her team is taking things one game at a time.
“After we finished the first round, we just reset and said all we can do is take care of what is in front of us and whatever else happens is out of our control,” she said. “We were at the point in our season where we already had a few tournaments and seven district games. It was a lot of games. We just told them, ‘Let’s reset and catch our breath.’”
All Marcus needed to earn their second straight district win was an 11-run top of the first inning. The Maruaders sent 15 batters to the plate with senior Tori Edwards, junior Avery Rich, senior Isa Alejandro, senior Alea Deserrano and freshman Makenna Barr each coming up to bat twice.
Rich singled twice in the first inning, sparking a 3-for-3 effort at the plate for Marcus’ two-hole hitter.
Struggles by Flower Mound’s defense aided Marcus’ cause. A ground ball hit to Lady Jaguars senior shortstop Logan Halleman was fielded, and she threw to home plate in an attempt to get the lead runner out after the Marauders had loaded the bases. However, the throw was wide of the target, allowing Marcus to plate two runs and take a 2-0 lead.
That opened the floodgates for Marcus.
Rich drove in two runs in her second at-bat of the frame with a line-drive double to center field, increasing the Marauder advantage to 8-0. Rich came around to score on a two-run single from freshman Makenna Barr for an 11-0 lead. Although Flower Mound threw out a runner at home plate on the same play to end the inning, the damage had already been done.
“That’s not typical playing Flower Mound,” Tumilty said. “We jumped on them, and that’s what we wanted to do. We wanted to not only come over here and earn the win, but take the win and that’s what we did.”
Barr went a perfect 4-for-4 at the dish with four RBI to pace a 13-hit attack for Marcus.
A big reason behind Marcus’ success at the plate was plate discipline. The Marauders hardly swung at pitches outside of the strike zone and their Nos. 1-4 batters in the lineup – Edwards, Rich, Drissel and Alejandro – combined for eight walks of the 10 walks that Marcus drew on Tuesday.
“That’s something that we always talk about,” Tumilty said. “In the first half of district, I thought that we were a little panicky and didn’t have good at bats. But they have turned it around. They’ve been working on it individually, and it’s paid off.”
About the only thing that slowed down Marcus was a 26-minute delay after the stadium lights went out.
Rich finished 2 for 3 with three RBI and two runs, and behind the plate, caught a complete game from senior pitcher Faith Drissel.
Drissel had another effective outing for Marcus, and she inherited an 11-run lead before she threw her first pitch. The senior right-hander was locked in from the beginning, finishing with eight strikeouts against four hits and four runs allowed. She also launched a solo home run over the left-field fence in the fourth inning.
Halleman broke up Drissel’s no-hitter with an RBI double into center field. The Lady Jaguars added three more tallies in the fifth inning, including an RBI double by Hull, to make the final score more respectable.
Flower Mound (6-3) came into the night tied with Plano West for first place in District 6-6A, but the Wolves (7-2) gained sole possession of first place with the loss by the Lady Jaguars and a 6-2 win over Plano.
Marcus hosts Coppell on Thursday, while Flower Mound will look to get back in the win column that same night at Plano East.
