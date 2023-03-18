FLOWER MOUND – When the Marcus baseball team fell behind 3-0 to cross-town rival Flower Mound in the first inning of Friday’s District 6-6A contest, there was no panic in the Marauders.
And for all of the energy that Flower Mound had in the early-going, a handful of uncharacteristic mistakes on defense proved costly for the Jaguars. Marcus pounced on those miscues.
A dropped fly ball in left field with two outs in the top of the third inning led to four runs for the Marauders, who rallied for a 6-3 victory.
“We got to climb back in because some of it was given by them, which was uncharacteristic by them because that is probably the best team that we’ve played this year,” said Jeff Sherman, Marcus head coach. “It’s just a rivalry game, and you never know. I told them before the game that who plays the ebbs and flows better will win this game. We just stayed the course and we didn’t panic.”
The error was one of four on the evening for Flower Mound (15-3-2 overall, 1-1 district).
Junior Simon McGuire scored from third base to bring Marcus (12-4-2, 1-1) to within one run. Fellow junior Braylen Murth tied the score at 3-3 with a single. Senior Nick Mazzola followed with a two-run double down the left-field line to give the Marauders a 5-3 lead.
Mazzola was big all night for Marcus. He went 2-for-4 at the plate and drove in three runs, the first one coming on a sacrifice bunt to bring home the first run for the Marauders in the second inning. That’s in addition to several key defensive plays, including a diving stop and throw to first base to rob a Jaguars player of a hit in the second inning.
“He was our hero last year, now he’s our hero this year,” Sherman said. “He continues to be one of the big-game guys for us. It’s crazy to think that he’s uncommitted as a senior. He’s one of the fastest guys. He’s a freak. He can play any position. He’s kind of our heartbeat right now.”
Perhaps one of the biggest moments of the game came at the beginning of that inning.
McGuire, who bats in the ninth spot of the Marauders’ lineup, had a 10-pitch at-bat against Flower Mound senior right-hander Jacob Gholston. McGuire fouled off four pitches before drawing a walk.
Those were the kind of at-bats that Flower Mound generated in the first inning. Fresh off topping Marcus, 5-1, Wednesday night, the Jaguars picked up right where they had left off. Junior Adrian Rodriguez sparked a three-run first inning with an RBI single and then scored on a wild pitch for the third Flower Mound run.
Marcus senior pitcher Caden Sorrell faced eight batters and threw 39 pitches in the first inning. But he was more than efficient for the remainder of the way. Sorrell bounced back to throw six consecutive scoreless innings, allowing just one base runner over that span of play.
There were web gems made throughout the game by Marcus. In addition to Mazzola’s diving stop in the second inning, senior shortstop Hank Harp got a ground ball off the bounce and he made a Derek Jeter-like throw to first base for an out in the third inning. Junior first baseman Major Spence also dug out a one-hop throw for a defensive out for Marcus later in the game.
“If you would have watched our pregame, we were horrific,” Sherman said. “We made about 15 errors during pregame and then we come out in the game and make every single spectacular play.”
Junior Josh Glaser entered the game for Gholston in the fifth inning and he allowed just one run over three innings, giving Flower Mound some hope that it could rally. But Sorrell proceeded to shut the door on the Jaguars. He allowed just one base runner after the first inning while striking out five over that span of play.
“Josh kept us in it,” said Danny Wallace, Flower Mound head coach. “But it just wasn’t a good night. We didn’t hit well, didn’t pitch well. We didn’t need to do what we needed to do after the first inning. We didn’t make the plays defensively. We had been good defensively all season. We just had one of those nights.”
