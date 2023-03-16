Martin Dean The Colony

The Colony baseball players pose for pictures with head coach Martin Dean after Dean won his 300th game on March 10.

 By David Wolman | Star Local Media

Earlier in the season, players for The Colony baseball team were aware that head coach Martin Dean was closing in on his 300th career win. But Dean remained modest about the approaching accomplishment.

"Some of the kids had kind of been joking about, 'We've got to get to 300,'” he said. “I kind of downplayed it. I said, 'Guys, it's all great. But if we go out and take care of things, good things will come.’”

Email David with sports story suggestions at dwolman@starlocalmedia.com.

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments