For the longest time, it appeared that career win No. 500 for The Colony head softball coach Deana Coleman was going to have to wait for another day.
The Lady Cougars came into the seventh inning of their March 22 road game at Sherman trailing the Bearcats, 2-0. The Colony had its chances. The Lady Cougars had at least one base runner in each of the first five innings, but they were unable to manufacture a timely hit.
Down to their last out, The Colony came alive just in time. Senior Olivia Wick gets a two-out rally started with a double. Sophomore Sabrina Wick, and juniors Sydney Young and Kaitlyn Moeller followed with three straight singles.
Moeller’s single gave The Colony a 3-2 lead, and the Lady Cougars would go on to win by that same score.
"It was just one of those games,” Coleman said. “I told them, 'Keep going, keep going.' We would hit it but right at that them. We would bloop it but it wouldn’t fall. Then we just hit a couple of bloop hits. Then Sydney Young hit a rocket. It was just a crazy game. The wind was blowing 40 miles per hour in and it was just weird. It had been a long time since we had a cold game. But that's what you've got to work through."
All while The Colony was celebrating its win, Lady Cougars assistant coach Ashlee Wilkerson, Deana’s oldest daughter and a member of The Colony’s coaching staff since 2018, thought of a plan to honor her mother for her 500th career win.
Wilkerson said that Deana believes that her biggest accomplishments are not the wins but the relationships she’s built with players and helping them grow as individuals, not just athletes.
With that in mind, Wilkerson reached out to some of Coleman's former players to see what they wanted to say to her mother. Also, Wilkerson wanted her mother to feel the nostalgia by gathering pictures of her various teams over the years.
“She is so humble that she probably would not have told anyone that she did reach 500 wins, so I had to make sure her great accomplishment was celebrated and recognized,” Wilkerson said. “It has been a great experience to work with her. She has always been a role model to me as my mother, my high school coach, and my ‘coworker.’”
On March 25, former and current players as well as friends and family were in attendance at The Colony for a ceremony in which Coleman was recognized for her 500th win, held after the final out of the Lady Cougars’ game against McKinney North – a game that The Colony won, 8-1.
“I had no idea this was going to happen,” Coleman said. “I had my stuff packed because I was going to Norman (Okla.) after the game. As people started to show up, I never even thought about it. You don't coach for accolades. You coach the kids. I never connected anything.”
Coleman’s mother, Lyndia, spoke about her daughter’s success and overcoming breast cancer.
“As you all know, coach Coleman ain’t got no quit in her,” Lyndia said. “She battled many sport injuries, several surgeries and breast cancer, but that has never stopped her. Now here we are, winning and winning and winning all the way to 500. Did you ever dream of that, Deana? Well, you know I did.”
It wasn’t until college when Coleman realized that she wanted to get into coaching.
Coleman went to Texas Women’s University and was studying to be a physical therapist. She did some of her hours in a hospital, where she got first-hand experience working with patients. But her professors and other physical therapists felt that she would thrive in a position that wasn’t inside a hospital or any other building.
“Every single professor and physical therapist said, 'You are a ball of energy and you are such an outside person. I don't see you sitting inside an office or a hospital. I just don't see that,'” she said. “That's why I thought I could work with people. I worked with a guy who had a gunshot wound and helping him to try to get up and walk and encouraging him. They're like, 'Yeah, yeah, we understand that. But you're just so big into sports. I just see you outside.'"
Coleman heeded that advice and ran with it.
A member of the TWU softball team, where she played multiple positions, Coleman would utilize the time on the team bus rides to pick the brain of then-head coach Dianne Baker.
Coleman would ask Baker, “Why did you throw a curve ball in that situation?” Or, “Why did you call for a slap hit there?”
By the time that Coleman got to her senior year, she had enough credits to student-teach. Denton High brought her on. And while there, coaches for the Lady Bronco softball team knew that she was playing for Baker. Coleman asked if she could come and help out with the team.
During her time at Denton, she realized that coaching is “what I want to do.”
Coleman’s first high school coaching job after graduating from college came in fall 1998 at Richland, where she served as an assistant under head coach Hank Fulkerson. The following spring, in 1999, Richland won a state title.
After winning the state title, Fulkerson told Coleman that her knowledge of the game made her more than ready to be a head coach. She landed her first job as a head coach the following year at R.L. Paschal.
In Coleman’s fifth year at Paschal, the Lady Panthers were in the state championship game – the first Fort Worth ISD girls’ team, regardless of sport, to make it to the state tournament.
Following the season, Coleman saw an opening for the same position at The Colony. The Lady Cougars had won a total of three games in five years prior to her hiring in 2004. Her plan was to turn around The Colony’s program and then take a job as a college coach.
But as Coleman’s daughter Jayda, now a sophomore at the University of Oklahoma, began to not only take softball seriously but thrive in it, she knew that if she took a college job that she would never get to watch Jayda play in high school.
“I was tempted a couple of times,” coach Coleman said. “I had a lot of offers in the Lubbock area, El Paso area.”
Coleman’s vision of turning around The Colony’s softball program was complete in 2017 when the Lady Cougars captured their first state title. And Jayda, then a sophomore, played a big role in helping lead The Colony to the promise land.
But for as excited as coach Coleman was about the team’s accomplishment, she was battling a medical issue. Coleman was diagnosed with borderline stage 3 breast cancer on Dec. 3, 2016. The doctors told her that she needed a mastectomy. But the bigger question for Coleman was how long she would have to step away from coaching softball.
“They said that I would be out for two months,” Coleman said. “I told them that I have a game 10 days after that.”
Coleman never missed a game. She began chemotherapy in April 2017 and underwent treatment during the state tournament. Coleman said that 2017 was a “crazy and foggy year” but she added that she got to enjoy the team’s journey to the 2019 state tournament more because she was done with chemotherapy.
Coleman said it was “amazing” to get to coach Jayda in high school. Jayda was named the Gatorade National Player of the Year for the 2019-20 school year.
But the biggest joy for Coleman was standing in the third-base coach’s box and Ashlee in the first-base box while Jayda was up to bat.
“Now that was special,” coach Coleman said. “But it was amazing coaching all of these ladies. Someone asked me how many kids I had. I said, 'I have 31 kids' because that's how many kids I have in softball. They're like daughters to me.”
