Before the COVID-19 pandemic forced the UIL to cancel the remainder of the 2020 spring sports season on April 17, multi-sport athletes from The Colony were pacing the Cougar track and field teams.
Alum Christian Gonzalez, a Colorado signee for football and sixth-place finisher in the 200-meter run in Class 5A as a junior, had positioned himself as the No. 1 performer in the event in Region II and No. 2 in the 100. Through the beginning of spring break, his time of 21.9 was only three-tenths of a second off his best time of 21.6 as a junior.
“He was running like he did at state last year,” said Tony Doran, The Colony head track and field coach.
In fact, the Cougars had the top two performers in the region in the 200, with fellow alum Myles Price, a Texas Tech signee for football, joining Gonzalez on top of the leaderboard. Price was also pushing for a state berth in the long jump. His best jump on the season was 23 feet.
“He’s trying to go for 24, 25 feet,” Doran said. “He’s a technician, so he really wanted to make sure that he got his technique down. Coach King, our jumps coach, was trying to get Myles to work on certain things. He only ran two weeks because of basketball. He came out this year like it was natural to him.”
Marcus Moore, a standout defensive tackle and Louisiana-Monroe signee, was leading the Cougars’ efforts in the field events. His best throw in the shot put this season was 50-6, which is only 6 inches off his personal record of 51 feet last year at the regional meet.
“He didn’t hit 50 feet last year until towards the end of the year,” Doran said. “This year, he hit it right off the bat. He was peaking at the right time.”
Alum Jayda Coleman could have qualified for the regional meet in both the long jump and the triple jump for the first time because it didn’t create a conflict with her softball schedule. She was able to participate in just one meet for the track team but she made the most of it, going 18-5 in the long jump and 37-7 in the triple jump.
“Over the years, she would have made it to regionals,” Doran said. “She was the top person in district and top two in the area.”
The Cougars also had to say goodbye to alums Brennan Hilts, a top performer in the mile and two mile, as well as Naz Carter, who was a consistent performer in the relays and sprints.
“I feel sorry for the seniors because they were unable to finish what they had set out to do,” Doran said. “We’re going to have a lot of young guys come back next year. When that time comes, we’re going to look for leaders to step up.”
Senior Wesley Gibbs had shaved 20 seconds off his time in the mile and was running a sub-two-minute time in the 800 (1:57).
“He was peaking at the right time,” Doran said.
Freshman Kamden Wesley, the football team’s leading rusher in 2019, was trimming off time in the 100.
Juniors Semaj Hicks and Jaylen Wright and freshman Devonta Dunn showed promise in the sprints and are expected to be key contributors next year for the Cougars.
The Colony got in four meets – The Colony High School Invitational, Byron Nelson, Flower Mound and Coppell – before the pandemic abruptly ended their season.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.