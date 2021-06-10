After coming out of high school as the consensus No. 1 player in the nation for the Class of 2020, Oklahoma freshman Jayda Coleman told OU Daily that her goal is to help the Sooners capture a fifth national championship in women’s softball.
On Thursday afternoon, Coleman fulfilled that goal.
Coleman, a graduate of The Colony, hit a solo home run and added a two-run double as Oklahoma defeated Florida State, 5-1, in the championship game of the Women’s College World Series.
Oklahoma broke the NCAA record for home runs in a season on Wednesday.
Senior designated player Jocelyn Alo’s homer in the top of the sixth inning against Florida State gave the Sooners 159 on the year, topping Hawaii’s 158 from the 2010 season.
Alo was at it again Thursday.
In a game in which the winner would be crowned national champion, Oklahoma picked up right where it left off.
Alo clubbed a solo homer over the left field wall in the bottom of the first to stake the Sooners to a 1-0 lead.
Coleman followed Alo’s lead.
In the second inning, Coleman hit a solo homer that barely cleared the left field wall to bump Oklahoma’s lead over Florida State to 2-0. Coleman’s mother, Deana, who is the head softball coach at The Colony, was handed the ball.
With the Sooners leading 3-1 and facing a full count with two outs in the third inning, Coleman punctuated Oklahoma’s win by hitting a two-run double off the left field wall, giving OU a 5-1 advantage.
It was an Oklahoma team that overcame a lot of adversity to win the national title.
James Madison shocked No. 1 Oklahoma, 4-3, in the first round of the Women’s College World Series. But, the Sooners lost just one more time in the tournament, an 8-4 loss to Florida State in Game 1 of the championship series.
The Gatorade National Player of the Year for the 2019-20 school year, Coleman concluded her prep softball career with 279 hits, 261 runs scored, 209 stolen bases and a .702 batting average. She helped to lead the Lady Cougars to their first state title in 2017 and to the state semifinals in 2019.
Coleman continued that success during her freshman season in Norman, Okla.
The starting center fielder for Oklahoma, she hit .444 with nine home runs, drove in 32 runs and was 20 of 24 on stolen-base attempts. Coleman was one of three finalists for NFCA/Schutt Sports Division 1 Freshman of the Year. OU’s Tiare Jennings won the award.
Coleman was also noted for her defense. In the Big 12 championship game between Oklahoma and Oklahoma State, Coleman jumped in the air at the center field wall to rob a Cowgirl player of a hit.
