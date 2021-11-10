All throughout the Metroplex, student-athletes involved in a myriad of high school sports will officially sign National Letters of Intent on Wednesday for the opportunity to participate in college athletics.
Here's a rundown of the student-athletes from schools within Star Local Media markets who are being recognized today during National Signing Day's early period.
This list will be updated throughout the day, so continue checking back at starlocalmedia.com. Please send any additional or unlisted signing info to mwelch@starlocalmedia.com.
Allen
Emily Canaan (Volleyball, Florida)
Leah Reeves (Volleyball, Howard)
Emma Vu (Volleyball, Iona)
Tori Wilson (Volleyball, North Carolina Central)
Celina
Megan Hodges (Volleyball, Tarleton State)
Taylor Zdrojewski (Girls Soccer, Texas Tech)
Coppell
Ryan Agarwal (Basketball, Stanford)
Rayne Bossier (Volleyball, Friends)
Aley Clent (Volleyball, Campbell)
Adrianna Ericksen (Softball, Arkansas Monticello)
Kat Miller (Softball, Colorado School of Mines)
Michelle Pak (Girls Soccer, Oklahoma)
Bailey Peek (Girls Soccer, Rice)
Walker Polk (Baseball, Baylor)
Lauren Rios (Girls Golf, UT-San Antonio)
Sidonie Thibeault (Acrobatics and Tumbling, Gannon)
Reneta Vargas (Girls Soccer, UT-Rio Grande Valley)
Flower Mound
Eliana Amador (Volleyball, SFA)
McKenna Andrews (Softball, Iowa State)
Allison Buemi (Cross County, Tennessee)
Cole Carter (Baseball, TCU)
Natalie Cook (Cross Country, Oklahoma State)
Tristan Duke (Baseball, Wichita State)
Sarah Edmondson (Girls Basketball, Arkansas Tech)
Blake Jordan (Baseball, Central Baptist)
Chris Kelley (Baseball, Frank Phillips)
Aidan Kuni (Baseball, Texas Tech)
Carsyn Lee (Softball, Trinity)
Lauren Marlow (Girls Soccer, McMurry)
Isabel McKenna (Girls Soccer, Central Christian College of Kansas)
Liberty Plasek (Girls Soccer, Southeastern Louisiana)
Isabella Ortiz (Volleyball, SFA)
Gabby Walker (Volleyball, USC)
Landon Weidner (Baseball, Howard Junior College)
Emma Whiteley (Girls Soccer, Westminster College)
Julia Wozniak (Swimming, Arizona)
Frisco
Lexi Guinn (Volleyball, Texas A&M)
Madison Hubbard (Softball, Hardin-Simmons)
Jon VanZandt (Swimming, Auburn)
Frisco Centennial
Isabella Carrillo (Girls Soccer, Missouri)
Olivia Nelson (Diving, West Florida)
Frisco Heritage
Mia Moore (Volleyball, Clemson)
Frisco Independence
Kaitlyn Bloomer (Volleyball, La Verne)
Hayden Hicks (Volleyball, Miami)
Samantha Jones (Girls Soccer, Dallas Baptist)
Madison Murphy (Girls Soccer, Northwestern State)
Sienna Schellenger (Swimming, Texas)
Abby Wadas (Volleyball, San Francisco)
Frisco Lebanon Trail
Peyton Annen (Girls Soccer, SMU)
Kiera Lofton (Girls Soccer, Texas A&M-Corpus Christi)
Riley Williams (Softball, Franklin and Marshall)
Frisco Liberty
Kennedy Clountz (Girls Soccer, TCU)
Cade McGarrh (Baseball, Texas Tech)
Oliver Overlin (Baseball, Angelo State)
Jazzy Owens-Barnett (Girls Basketball, Rice)
Meagan Shannon (Softball, Midwestern State)
Frisco Lone Star
Kyle Deck (Girls Basketball, Stephen F. Austin)
Jailen Hurley (Volleyball, Louisiana Tech)
Frisco Memorial
Camryn Ciborowski (Girls Soccer, Baylor)
Sam Davis (Soccer, Lehigh)
Kailee Deffebaugh (Volleyball, Southern)
Peyton Guziec (Diving, Virginia Tech)
Jasmyn Lott (Girls Basketball, UNLV)
Jackson Malone (Golf, Kansas Wesleyan)
Maddie Muller (Softball, Arkansas-Rich Mountain)
Olivia Ramey (Girls Soccer, Oklahoma)
Frisco Reedy
Tatiana Arevalo (Girls Basketball, Air Force)
Rachel Buckle (Girls Soccer, Elon)
Zoe Calyer (Girls Soccer, TCU)
Jordan Chapman (Volleyball, St. Edward’s)
Harley Harbour (Girls Basketball, Harding)
Camryn Hill (Volleyball, Stephen F. Austin)
Marisa Jacober (Cross Country/Track, Washburn)
Xander Naguib (Soccer, Tulsa)
Kelsey Perry (Volleyball, Iowa State)
Ally Ryan (Softball, Oklahoma Baptist)
K.K. Sowers (Volleyball, Emory)
Frisco Wakeland
Linae Bezdek (Girls Soccer, Emerson)
Olivia Bos (Girls Soccer, Abilene Christian)
Connor Cassano (Baseball, Panola College)
Alex Cruz (Baseball, Grayson College)
McKenna Jenkins (Girls Soccer, UNLV)
Zachariah Ray (Baseball, Oklahoma Wesleyan)
Drew Stover (Girls Soccer, Wisconsin)
Holden Yaksick (Baseball, Arkansas-Rich Mountain)
John Paul II
Aubrey Hutzler (Softball, Campbell)
Emily Jonte (Softball, Providence)
Caden Kitler (Football, Central Florida)
Emma Rodrigues (Softball, Grand Canyon)
Jackson Summers (Swimming, Holy Cross)
Maggie SymSmith (Girls Soccer, Tulsa)
Lake Dallas
Alec Hirneise (Baseball)
Brec Bradshaw (Baseball)
Shelby Nelson (Softball, Central Oklahoma)
Lewisville
Aubrey Bowers (Softball, Arkansas-Rich Mountain)
Nicole Solete (Girls Soccer, Dallas Baptist)
Little Elm
Aniya Cramer (Girls basketball, Paul Quinn)
Brandon Dickinson (Baseball, Blinn JC)
Georgia Heathcock (Softball, UC-San Diego)
Sofia Magana (Girls soccer, Central Oklahoma)
Ava Ronsky (Girls soccer, Central Arkansas)
Marcus
Taylor Algya (Golf, Loyola Marymount)
Maggie Boyd (Volleyball, UCLA)
Ifenna Cos-Okpala (Volleyball, Texas A&M)
Paige Dickson (Girls Soccer, Kansas State)
Jake Duer (Baseball, TCU)
Brynn Dunbar (Girls Soccer, Southeastern Louisiana)
Tate Evans (Baseball, Yale)
Kamri Gabel (Golf, University of Texas-Arlington)
Alexa Hanish (Softball, Washington-St. Louis)
Nathan Harmon (Baseball, Northeast Texas Community College)
Jonathan Heath (Cross County and Track, Central Arkansas)
Lyndi Maxson (Girls Soccer, Dallas Baptist)
Mackenzi Maxson (Softball, Hillsdale)
Sofia McElroy (Golf, Northwestern Oklahoma State)
Nina Mazzola (Girls Soccer, Central Arkansas)
Mikaela Olguin (Softball, North Texas)
Sydney Rice (Swimming, Miami)
Haidyn Sokoloski (Softball, Oklahoma State)
Hailey Vela (Softball, Eastern Oklahoma State)
Maeve Waldron (Track and Field, Lafayette College)
Kennedy Wise (Girls Soccer, Belmont)
McKinney Boyd
Ben Abeldt (Baseball, TCU)
Clara Armstrong (Swimming, Stony Brook)
Hannah Billeter (Volleyball, BYU)
Avery Calame (Volleyball, Arkansas)
Nolan Foster (Baseball, Texas Tech)
Titus Gilbert (Baseball, University of Texas-Dallas)
Rosalene Reyes-Perez (Cross County and Track, Midwestern State)
Hailey Richard (Golf, Central Methodist)
Hunter Smith (Baseball, Cameron)
Katelyn Walerczyk (Girls Soccer, Alabama State)
Plano East
Caleb Bergman (Baseball, Baylor)
Kayla Cooper (Girls Basketball, Oklahoma)
London Cummings (Volleyball, North Texas)
Donavia Hall (Girls Basketball, SMU)
Sarah Holcomb (Volleyball, Wyoming)
Kyler Kang (Baseball, University of Texas-Dallas)
Giovanni Linscheer (Swimming, Florida)
Tayah Little (Volleyball, Texas A&M-Corpus Christi)
Nora Ritchie (Girls Basketball, South Dakota School of Mines)
Maguire Sheppard (Swimming, Miami-Ohio)
Brooke Steinman (Girls Soccer, Ouachita Baptist)
Ella Yarborough (Volleyball and Track, John Brown)
Plano
Bella Bishop (Softball, Eckerd)
Kailey Blackmon (Softball, Embry-Riddle Aeronautical)
Josie Bruder (Girls Basketball, Mary Hardin-Baylor)
Cheyenne Edwards (Volleyball, Nyack)
Naylani Feliciano (Volleyball, Miami)
Katie Kemp (Volleyball, Francis Marion)
Torri Leung (Golf, Colorado)
Mackenzie Mieras (Girls Soccer, Angelo State)
Troy Piesker (Baseball, Cisco College)
Taylor Richards (Girls Soccer, Auburn)
Elysse TenBrink (Girls Soccer, Rogers State)
Plano West
Jamie Cendana (Softball, Washington-St. Louis)
Matt Comegys (Golf, Texas Tech)
Kaila Garnett (Volleyball, Angelo State)
Olivia Kochan (Golf, Marshall)
Jayden Louis-Charles (Track and Field, Arizona)
Nitisha Manikandesh (Golf, Purdue)
Camryn McGough (Volleyball, Arkansas-Monticello)
Aisha Polk (Girls Soccer, Wake Forest)
Kevin Rude (Baseball, Ottawa)
Regan Thompson (Girls Soccer, Harding)
Prestonwood Christian
Maia Brown (Girls Soccer, Arizona)
Lily Hartnell (Hockey, Saint Anselm College)
Caroline Kniffen (Baseball, Texas A&M)
Trenton Shaw (Baseball, Oklahoma State)
Prosper
Ayden Allen (Softball, Houston)
Easton Carmichael (Baseball, Oklahoma)
Gabrielle Coffey (Softball, Mississippi State)
Lucas Davenport (Baseball, Texas A&M)
Jacob Devenny (Baseball, Rice)
Ava Diverno (Girls Soccer, Dallas Baptist)
Jazzlyn Ford (Volleyball, Indiana State)
Jordyn Herrera (Girls Soccer, Iowa State)
Sydney Lewis (Softball, Maryland)
Elizabeth Moffitt (Softball, Texas Tech)
Riley McDonald (Softball, Cal Baptist)
Molly McDougal (Girls Soccer, Mississippi State)
Aubrey O’Connell (Cross County and Track, Oklahoma State)
Kylie Rogers (Girls Soccer, Hardin-Simmons)
Austin Wallace (Baseball, North Central Texas College)
Prosper Rock Hill
Grace Berlage (Softball, Mid-America Nazarene)
Kendall Bowlby (Girls Soccer, Indianapolis)
Brenner Cox (Baseball, Texas)
Taylor Hagen (Softball, Salt Lake City Community College)
Katerina Luna (Softball, Pace)
Ella Simmons (Girls Soccer, Hardin-Simmons)
Hailey Smith (Volleyball, NOVA Southeastern)
Rowlett
Trinity Egerton (Girls Soccer, Baylor)
Sachse
Paige Baumgartner (Girls Soccer, Oral Roberts)
Nia Chacon (Girls Soccer, Texas State)
Zoria Heard (Volleyball, Texas A&M-Corpus Christi)
Shelby King (Girls Soccer, Ouachita Baptist)
Madison McClarity (Softball, Texas Tech)
Kayla Olthouse (Softball, Arkansas-Monticello)
Emma Patton (Softball, Hill College)
Jesse Ponce (Baseball, UT-San Antonio)
