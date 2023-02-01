Plano West signing

Plano West prepares for Wednesday's early signing period ceremony, which recognized eight student-athletes who are committed to playing sports in college.

 By Matt Welch | Star Local Media

All throughout the Metroplex, student-athletes involved in a myriad of high school sports will officially sign National Letters of Intent on Wednesday for the opportunity to participate in college athletics.

Traditionally, those festivities are accompanied by signing ceremonies at each high school, but those have been put on hold in lieu of the inclement weather that has resulted in school closings throughout the area.

 

