All throughout the Metroplex, student-athletes involved in a myriad of high school sports will officially sign National Letters of Intent on Wednesday for the opportunity to participate in college athletics.
Traditionally, those festivities are accompanied by signing ceremonies at each high school, but those have been put on hold in lieu of the inclement weather that has resulted in school closings throughout the area.
Until then, here's a list of student-athletes in Star Local Media's coverage area who are either putting pen to paper on Signing or will be recognized at a ceremony at a future date.
Continue checking back at starlocalmedia.com for updates to this list. Please send any additional or unlisted signing info to mwelch@starlocalmedia.com, dhasson@starlocalmedia.com or dwolman@starlocalmedia.com.
Allen
Bre Barnes (Softball, University of Dallas)
Brianna Bowden (Women's Basketball, Arkansas Tech)
Kasen Carpenter (Football, Tulsa)
Kristena Contreras (Women's Soccer, East Central)
Alexis Cortez (Women's Basketball, Air Force)
Robbi Curry (Women's Soccer, UT-Tyler)
Danny Deaver (Baseball, Cornell College)
Sam Falkstein (Cross Country/Track, Hill College)
Melania Fullerton (Women's Soccer, Vanderbilt)
Isaac Gammel (Baseball, Grayson County College)
Robert Garcia (Baseball, Oklahoma Wesleyan)
Alana Goosby (Women's Basketball, Cal Poly State)
Sidney Green (Track and Field, Incarnate Word)
Rylee Harris (Softball, Hendrix College)
Kerry Hyland (Swimming, Ouachita Baptist)
Abigail Inocian (Golf, Houston Christian)
Elise LaForge (Women's Soccer, Southwestern Oklahoma State)
Blake Martinez (Baseball, Weatherford College)
Leah McCall (Volleyball, Texas Southern)
Raimi McCrary (Women's Basketball, Incarnate Word)
Kaitlyn Parrott (Volleyball, Central Oklahoma)
Justin Scott (Baseball, Rose State College)
Zack Spitzer (Men's Basketball, Newman)
Lathan Van Ausdall (Baseball, Navarro College)
Brock Winsett (Football, Colgate)
Coppell
Andrew Schultz (Baseball, Grayson College)
Lindsay Rozas (Cheerleading, Oklahoma)
Chimdia Nwaiwu (Football, Stephen F. Austin)
Zack Darkoch (Football, North Texas)
Macey Mercer (Basketball, St. Norbert College)
Bella McGill (Soccer, Oklahoma Wesleyan)
Amanda Pisciotta (Soccer, Upper Iowa)
Jennifer Murcia (Soccer, University of Central Lancashire (UK))
Jules LaMendola (Basketball, Indiana)
Dallas Christian
Cole Burk (Football, Hardin-Simmons)
Brooklyn Hendricks (Soccer, John Brown University)
Zach Hernandez (Football, SMU)
Zain Tolliver (Football, Midwestern State)
Flower Mound
Cameron Branecky (Football, Central Oklahoma)
Frisco
Jalon Griffin (Football, East Central (Okla.) University)
Jordon Hamilton (Football, Texas A&M Commerce)
Emma Leraas (Softball, Dallas Christian)
Aydain Mathis (Football, South Dakota School of Mines)
Ismael Taylor (Football, Army)
Ava Yoas (Soccer, Rose State College)
Frisco Centennial
Michael Price (Football, Southwest Baptist)
Josh Ryder (Football, Grove City (Penn.) College)
Frisco Heritage
Dylan Doudt (Football, Hendrix (Ark.) College)
Frisco Independence
Kolton Banks (Football, Evangel)
Ude Enyeribe (Football, Georgetown)
Christian Gibson (Football, Henderson State)
Matthew Goldman (Football, Texas A&M Commerce)
Kelsey Hogan (Soccer, Rogers State)
Michael Lyons (Football, Evangel)
Colt Petty (Football, Evangel)
Matteo Quattrin (Football, Oklahoma Baptist)
Keith Rockwell (Football, UT-Permian Basin)
Jake Simpson (Football, Texas State)
Chase Warren (Football, UT-Permian Basin)
Frisco Lebanon Trail
Ethan Blakeney (Baseball, Grayson College)
Joey Leonzi (Baseball, Southern Arkansas University Tech)
Arman Naderfard (Football, Saint Mary-of-the-Woods College)
Gabriel Robinson (Football, West Bay Collegiate Academy)
Frisco Liberty
Gianna Antovoni (Soccer, Midwestern State)
Amelia Barber (Soccer, Alabama A&M)
Alyssa Magness (Volleyball, Southern Arkansas)
Frisco Lone Star
Blake Fann (Football, North Texas)
Bennett Fryman (Baseball, Navarro College)
Ashley Galbraith (Softball, Wellesley College)
McCann Libby (Baseball, Navarro College)
Tyler Mohr (Baseball, Lyon College)
Xavier Olivo (Football, Ottawa (Kan.) University)
Kaylee Smith (Softball, Pratt CC)
Evan Stein (Football, Houston Christian)
Brayden Tatum (Football, Kilgore Junior College)
Chase Womack (Baseball, Baylor)
Emma Zaboronek (Softball, Harding University)
Frisco Memorial
Ian Bellson (Football, Henderson (Ark.) State)
True Booker (Football, Langston (Okla.) College)
Ferron Cotton (Football, Kilgore College)
Austin Morris (Baseball, Southern Arkansas University Tech)
Braden Smith (Baseball, Oklahoma Baptist)
Frisco Reedy
Caleb Deal (Football, Northwestern Oklahoma)
Josef Fuksa (Football, Wayland Baptist)
Dennis Moody (Football, North Alabama)
Frisco Wakeland
Kylie Drewett (Soccer, Eastern New Mexico)
Barrett Kennedy (Football, Stetson University)
Lake Dallas
Lewisville
Cameron Jenkins (Football, UNLV)
Quaveon Davis (Football, Jackson State)
Scotty Parker II (Football, Alcorn State)
Freddy Joya (Football, New Mexico State)
Dawson Byrd (Football, Crown College)
Brian Perez (Football, Southeastern Oklahoma State)
Rendell College (Football, Tyler Junior College)
Lucas Sanders (Football, TBD)
Little Elm
Addisyn Brown (Soccer, East Central)
Isis Vineyard (Soccer, Blackburn College)
Amarachi Kimpson (Basketball, UNLV)
Avery Brown (Basketball, Oklahoma Panhandle State University)
Cadence Hernandez (Softball, University of Texas at Dallas)
Krysten Moran (Softball, Butler College)
Irvin Leonard (Baseball, Angelo State)
Edward Chavez (Baseball, Wayland Baptist)
Connor Davison (Baseball, Sterling College)
Paxton Markheim (Baseball, Sterling College)
Chase Davis (Football, Utah State)
Franklyn Johnson (Football, Boise State)
Marcus
Kole McKnight (Football, Southeastern Oklahoma State)
Riley Letterman (Football, Southern Arkansas)
Rhett Thomas (Football, Oklahoma Baptist)
McKinney
Royce Carver (Football, Lamar)
Adrian Mackintrush (Football, Arkansas Tech)
Desmond Magiya (Football, North Texas)
Luke Watkins (Football, Oklahoma Baptist)
McKinney Boyd
Asher Bates (Baseball, Cisco College)
Joey Dickson (Football, Central Arkansas)
Braylon Dickerson (Football, Langston)
Charles Drew (Men's Soccer, Methodist)
Jorryn Echeverria (Women's Soccer, Academy of Art Institute)
Garrett Hartman (Baseball, Northern Arkansas College)
Sheldon King (Football, Midwestern State)
Zach Martin (Cross Country and Track, Abilene Christian)
Mesquite
Forest Gatlin (Football, Sam Houston State)
Tyler Manoy (Football, UT-Permian Basin)
David Robinson (Football, Angelo State
Radarion Wilson (Football, UT-Permian Basin)
Mesquite Horn
Bradley Amwayi (Football, Oklahoma Baptist)
**Amarion Atwood (Football, Texas State)
**D.J. Coleman (Football, Baylor)
**Chris Dawn (Football, Texas State)
Armani Itote (Football, Wagner)
**Jordan Lester (Football, TCU)
Jayden Plater (Football, Midwestern State)
Justin Underwood (Football, Southwestern Oklahoma State)
North Mesquite
Dalan Hicks (Football, Henderson State)
Jalan Hicks (Football, Henderson State)
Kaitlyn Murphree (Softball, University of the Ozarks)
Plano East
Bryce Dixon (Football, TBD)
Brian Dyer (Football, Army)
Daniel Fayombo (Football, Incarnate Word)
Dasan Harris (Baseball, Oklahoma)
Emma Hayden (Dance, Stephen F. Austin)
Kason Kennerson (Football, William Jewell)
Victoria Jackson-Sears (Softball, Southwestern)
Brandon McCary (Football, Southwestern Oklahoma State)
Chiagozie Oliver (Football, TBD)
Rushil Patel (Football, Sam Houston State)
Plano
Drew Forkner (Football, Saint Anselm)
Bryce Lagow (Football, Stetson)
Gabe Wesley (Football, Southwestern Oklahoma State)
Plano West
Christian Gutierrez (Baseball, Howard College)
Khamryn Hopkins (Women's Basketball, Kilgore College)
Payton Huff (Baseball, Southern)
Reid Mitchell (Football, Texas-Permian Basin)
Enrique Palomino (Baseball, Navarro College)
Lucas Samsula (Football, Wyoming)
James Smith (Football, Missouri University of Science and Technology)
Dermot White (Football, Air Force)
Prosper
Zach Barnhouse (Football, William Jewel)
Colin Beesley (Football, Holy Cross)
Evan Bish (Football, Colorado School of Mines)
Adam Due (Football, Holy Cross)
Ethan Higgins (Football, Benedictine College)
Jacob Mumy (Football, Colorado School of Mines)
Hunter Summers (Football, Tulane)
Prestonwood Christian
Maguire Martin (Football, Air Force)
Luke McGary (Football, Tulsa)
Jackson McNeff (Football, TCU)
Carter Stoutmire (Football, Colorado)
Sachse
Braydin Bevilacqua (Baseball, Amarillo College)
Logan May (Baseball, Northern Oklahoma College)
Zach Moore (Football, Louisiana-Monroe)
Amechi Ofili (Football, Tarleton State)
Brady Payne (Football, Midwestern State)
Austin Phillips (Football, UT-San Antonio)
Akanna Pope (Football, Navy)
Gabby Rodriguez (Softball, Texas A&M International)
