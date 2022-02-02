All throughout the Metroplex, student-athletes involved in a myriad of high school sports will officially sign National Letters of Intent on Wednesday for the opportunity to participate in college athletics.
Here's a rundown of the student-athletes from schools within Star Local Media markets who are being recognized today during National Signing Day.
This list will be updated throughout the day, so continue checking back at starlocalmedia.com. Please send any additional or unlisted signing info to mwelch@starlocalmedia.com.
Allen
Desiree Akaolisa (Track and Field, VCU)
Sam Benton (Cheer, Xavier University of Louisiana)
Nicholas Blessing (Football, Air Force)
Alex Boutin (Swimming, Missouri State)
Brynn Burchfield (Softball, Northeastern State)
Emily Canaan (Volleyball, Florida)
Garret Carter (Baseball, Dodge City Community College)
Caleb Chacon (Baseball, Panola College)
Carter Colaluca (Football, Southern Arkansas)
Elijah Erroa (Boys Soccer, Oklahoma Wesleyan)
Peyton Garbett (Baseball, University of Dallas)
Robbie Garcia (Cheer, Dallas Baptist)
Nicholas Giambalvo (Football, Austin College)
Ashley Gray (Track and Cross Country, Harding)
Miles Gibson (Boys Basketball, Air Force)
Catriona Gilmore (Swimming, U.S. Military Academy West Point)
Thomas Hakimian (Baseball, Loyola)
Hannah Hastings (Acrobatics and Tumbling, Baylor)
Sami Hood (Softball, Wichita State)
Colin Huspen (Baseball, Temple College)
Emma Janek (Volleyball, Saint Leo)
Jaylen Jenkins (Football, Washington State)
Madison Karrigan (Cross Country, Oral Roberts)
AJ Lopez (Football, Midwestern State)
Ayden Mendoza (Boys Soccer, Oral Roberts)
Nick Mesquita (Baseball, Dodge City Community College)
Mya Millikin (Acrobatics and Tumbling, Adrian College)
Ella Morgan (Boys Soccer, Stephen F. Austin)
Jackson Newville (Football, Harvard)
Lindsay Nystrom (Cheer, Minnesota)
Brooklyn Purtell (Softball, Oklahoma Baptist)
Leah Reeves (Volleyball, Howard)
Timothy Reynolds (Baseball, Odessa College)
Erick Roberts (Baseball, Mary Hardin-Baylor)
Matthew Sanchez (Boys Soccer, Harding)
Xavier Sanchez (Baseball, Ranger College)
Jessica Shivers (Girls Soccer, Colorado State)
Sign Shuva (Football, West Texas A&M)
Jessica Spitzer (Girls Soccer, Northwestern State)
Taylor Spitzer (Girls Soccer, Northwestern State)
Cole Strickland (Football, Mary Hardin-Baylor)
Natalie Tang (Swimming, Massachusetts Institute of Technology)
Jordyn Tyson (Football, Colorado)
Neto Umeozulu (Football, Texas)
Gehrig Vogel (Baseball, Hillsborough Community College)
Emma Vu (Volleyball, Iona)
Jason Wilson (Football, Arkansas Pine Bluff)
Tori Wilson (Volleyball, North Carolina Central)
Brenna Zerby (Track and Field, North Texas)
Coppell
Alvin Ebosele (Football, Baylor)
Alyssa Hall (Girls Basketball, LeTourneau University)
Miles Hardy (Football, Belhaven University)
Nathan Schrock (Track and Field, Dallas Baptist)
Ryan Sewell (Track and Field, Northeastern)
Haley Wenzel (Girls Lacrosse, Westminster College)
ElleBelle Zimmerman (Softball, Texas Wesleyan)
Flower Mound
Christian Claterbaugh (Football, Oklahoma Baptist)
Preston Lewis (Football, Southwestern Assembles of God)
Dylan Tighe (Football, William Jewel)
Reagan Tubbs (Football, Air Force)
Lewisville
Tahj Martin (Football, Grambling State)
Little Elm
Dylan Evans (Football, Air Force)
John Mateer (Football, Washington State)
McKinney
Tanner Call (Football, Navy)
George Dennis (Football, Northwestern Oklahoma)
Joshua Dixon (Football, Wyoming)
Cade Kelly (Football, MidAmerica Nazarene)
Robert Matthew (Football, MidAmerica Nazarene)
Sampson Nazarko (Football, Cal Lutheran)
Mekah Ryder (Football, Ohio)
Elijah Saintjuste (Football, MidAmerica Nazarene)
Damon Youngblood (Football, Louisiana Lafayette)
McKinney Boyd
Bella Evans (Track and Cross Country, Abilene Christian)
Jimmy Fex (Football, West Texas A&M)
Erin Kittredge (Tennis, Mary Hardin-Baylor)
Genevieve Miller (Girls Soccer, Oklahoma Baptist)
Caden Park (Football, North Texas)
Peyton Shaw (Football, Midwestern State)
Austin Stephenson (Football, Austin College)
Julius Thompson (Football, Kenyon College)
Zane Tucker (Football, Dakota State)
Ethan Wesloski (Football, North Texas)
Carter Whitefield (Football, Midwestern State)
Plano East
Ashlyn Bullington (Softball, National Park College)
Cedric Diggs (Football, Mount Union)
Sydney Hernandez (Softball, Navarro College)
Kyler Kang (Baseball, University of Texas-Dallas)
Henry Keeler (Football, Hendrix College)
Rowdy Keith (Football, Ottawa)
Tiriah Kelley (Track and Field, Louisville)
Payton Leonard (Softball, Arlington Baptist)
Ismail Mahdi (Football, Houston Baptist)
Luke Mulkey (Boys Soccer, St. Mary's)
Brandon Nemit (Lacrosse, Indianapolis)
Jacob Pelo (Lacrosse, Indianapolis)
Aaron Urias (Football, Southwestern Assembles of God)
Owen Worley (Lacrosse, Wheeling)
Plano
Lexi Hughes (Girls Soccer, Eastern Oklahoma State College)
Brooke McHale (Volleyball, Kansas Wesleyan)
Cade Smillie (Football, Hardin Simmons)
David Smith (Football, East Central Oklahoma)
Emmy Summers (Volleyball, Southeastern Oklahoma State)
Sam Wilson (Baseball, Austin College)
Plano West
Christian Baul (Football, Ottawa)
Austin Birkhoff (Baseball, Texas Wesleyan)
Bryce Farlander (Baseball, Mary Hardin-Baylor)
Chase Haley (Baseball, Dodge City Community College)
Brian Hallum (Baseball, Dodge City Community College)
Hudson Heikkinen (Cross Country, Texas)
Paxton Huff (Baseball, University of Dallas)
Abby Lee-Sanogo (Girls Soccer, Air Force)
Bowie Neal (Boys Soccer, Hendrix College)
Brandon Pedro (Boys Soccer, Houston Baptist)
Kevin Rude (Baseball, Ottawa)
Aiden Scott (Baseball, Monmouth College)
Ethan Scribner (Tennis, Abilene Christian)
Summer Shannon (Tennis, Nebraska Omaha)
Nathan Sheehy (Baseball, Hardin Simmons)
Dylan Stone (Baseball, Monmouth College)
Prestonwood Christian
Dylan Brown (Baseball, Southern Arkansas Tech)
Jayce Howell (Football, Angelo State)
Trace Norfleet (Football, Rice)
Nadia Thomas (Track and Field, Southern)
Prosper
Tyler Bailey (Football, Sam Houston State)
Aeden Combest (Football, Tyler Junior College)
Justin Endicott (Football, William Jewel)
Nash Gagliano (Football, William Jewel)
Houston Hawkins (Football, Air Force)
Troy Stansell (Football, Dakota State)
Prosper Rock Hill
Grehson Coates-Garcia (Football, Southwestern Oklahoma State)
Nic Gilbreath (Baseball, Centenary College)
Jarrett Hutson (Football, West Texas A&M)
Joseph McGinnis II (Football, Midwestern State)
Matt Sermania (Football, Tabor College)
Donovan Shannon (Football, Southeastern Oklahoma State)
Ryan Threat (Football, Presbyterian College)
Carson York (Football, Wyoming)
The Colony
Christian Cummings (Football, Hendrix)
JT Fichera (Baseball, Washburn)
Kenya Reynolds (Girls Soccer, Brookhaven Community College)
Shelby Smith (Girls Soccer, LeTourneau)
Tamya Waiters (Softball, Florida A&M)
Khylon Whitehurst (Football, Trinity Valley Community College)
Olivia Wick (Softball, Regis)
