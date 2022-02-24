From opening day fireworks to new experiences at every turn, FC Dallas kicks off a new era on Saturday, February 26 at 4:30PM at Toyota Stadium when Nico Estévez makes his MLS head coaching debut against Toronto FC in the 2022 regular season opener presented by MTX.
An enhanced matchday experience will begin upon entry as the first 5000 fans who enter the Toyota Stadium gates on Saturday will receive a complimentary jersey rally towel courtesy of MTX.
Interactive Experiences
The vibrant atmosphere continues on the north concourse where human hamster ball races are scheduled to take place before the game.
Saturday’s match will also mark the debut of the popular DFW-based Sweet Tooth Hotel which will be staged on the north concourse. This immersive art pop-up will program interactive, Instagrammable FC Dallas-themed installations that all fans visiting Toyota Stadium in 2022 can experience and share on their social media feeds.
Music Throughout the Match
Fans will also enjoy music throughout the match. The popular FC Dallas drumline returns in 2022 and will be setting the pregame stage throughout the Toyota Stadium parking lots, tailgates and concourses. FC Dallas will also have The Bass Junkies spinning in the Michelob UltraZone before the match and during the halftime intermission.
Postgame Fireworks Presented by MTX
Shortly after the conclusion of the match, FC Dallas and Toyota Stadium keep the postgame party going with a season-opening fireworks show presented by MTX. Enjoy a 15-minute show with fireworks choreographed to a postgame party playlist.
North Texas SC Hosts University of Tulsa
FC Dallas’ MLS NEXT Pro side North Texas SC makes its 2022 Toyota Stadium debut with a preseason game against University of Tulsa. New head coach Pa-Modou Kah and his team take the pitch approximately 15 minutes after the conclusion of the fireworks show.
Meet The Supporters
Take an opportunity to meet the FC Dallas Supporters groups, the Dallas Beer Guardians and El Matador, prior to kick during their annual 24-hour pregame tailgate located across from Toyota Stadium’s West Gate in the Corolla Red parking lot. A bar-b-que food truck will be available for all guests to enjoy from 11AM-2PM on Saturday.
Don’t Miss the Kickoff of a New Era
The best way to experience FC Dallas soccer is in person. Limited tickets to the 2022 home opener are available at FCDallasTickets.com. Full season memberships which offer a variety of exclusive benefits such as free parking, stadium discounts and more are also available at FCDMembership.com. To learn more about all the enhancements in store for 2022, please visit FCDallas.com/NewEra.
