Some of the more entertaining aspects of covering high school sports in the Metroplex are the interactions – both personal and as a spectator – with athletes.
During my time, I have had the opportunity to profile and follow the career paths of some worthy athletes in The Colony, and it’s time to look at some of the students who were downright impressive this past season.
In the third of a three-part series, I’ll look at five of the top male athletes in The Colony that are returning.
Devon Judelson
Cross Country, Track and Field
There was a time when Judelson wasn’t sure if he would ever run again. He underwent surgery in the eighth grade to repair a stress fracture in his foot.
Two years later, Judelson, who was a sophomore this past school year, made a triumphant return and also got to run with his older brother, Dylan. In the fall cross country season, Devon earned an individual qualification in the Region II-5A meet.
It is also on the track where he has made his mark, as Devon raced to fourth place in the 3,200-meter run in the Region II-5A track and field meet this past spring.
Grayson Ryan
Basketball
Ryan, the son of The Colony head boys basketball coach Cleve Ryan, stepped up his game as a junior, averaging 9.0 points per game. The shooting guard was later named to the 10-5A all-district second team.
The younger Ryan, an incoming senior, will see his role increase next season for a Cougar squad that has lost reigning District 10-5A offensive player of the year Tay Mosher and all-district performers in Caden Sclafani and Eli Williams to graduation.
Hagen Waesch
Soccer
Waesch was downright impressive in his first season with The Colony boys soccer team after competing as a freshman for the Dallas Texans Under-15 Development Academy.
On a team that had nine seniors, Waesch showed why he is a big part of the Cougars’ future. This past season as a sophomore, he finished third on the team in goals with eight and added eight assists, tying him for the team lead with alum Yosmar Reyes.
Noah Olivera
Baseball
One of the most defining moments in The Colony’s run to its first-ever appearance in the third round of the playoffs occurred in Game 1 of a regional quarterfinal series against Wakeland. Olivera lined a solo home run over the left field wall to give the Cougars a 2-0 lead.
It was one of many big moments for Olivera. This past season as a sophomore, he hit .329 and drove in 16 runs. For his efforts, Olivera earned a selection on the all-district first team.
Shafiq Taylor
Football
When coaches in 5-5A Division I cast their votes for the all-conference team for the 2020 season, they viewed Taylor as a standout at both wide receiver and defensive back, and Taylor was rewarded with first-team selections at both positions.
Taylor finished second on the Cougars in receiving yards (440) on 25 receptions for an average of 17.6 yards per reception, in addition to two touchdowns. Defensively, a change in positions didn’t seem to faze him — he was moved from safety to defensive back for the 2020 season. He posted 16 tackles and two interceptions at his new position.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.