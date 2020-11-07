THE COLONY – Fresh off their bye week, The Colony football team looked to spring the upset of top-ranked Denton Ryan.
The Raiders showed why they are the No. 1 team in Class 5A Division 1.
In three quarters of work, Ryan senior quarterback and Memphis commit Seth Henigan threw for 322 yards and five touchdowns and Oklahoma commit Billy Bowman Jr. caught two passes for 122 yards and a touchdown, leading the Raiders to a 49-8 District 5-5A Division I win at Tommy Briggs Stadium on Friday night.
“I thought that our kids played hard tonight,” said Rudy Rangel, The Colony head football coach. “We kept grinding away even when we got down. We just ran into a buzz-saw tonight.”
Texas commit Ja’Tavion Sanders caught five passes for 107 yards and two touchdowns.
Ryan (6-0, 4-0) scored 35 points before The Colony (3-3, 2-2) completed its first pass. In the first quarter alone, the Raiders compiled 227 yards of offense and 21 points in three drives. By the time the Cougars got on the board late in the third quarter, it was 42-2.
The Raiders needed just six plays and 89 seconds to drive 90 yards for a 7-0 lead.
The Cougars came within an ankle tackle of tying the game. Senior Benji Nelson returned the ensuing kickoff for extra yardage to give The Colony great starting field position. Junior Kione Roberson fell one Ryan defender short of tying the score.
“Our kids played well early,” Rangel said. “We did some good things there. They kind of put the clamps on us near the end of the first quarter and they hurt us with their screen game. They’re a good football team. They’re going to win a lot of games.”
Roberson carried the load for the Cougars, finishing with 81 yards on 25 totes. He scored the lone touchdown of the game for The Colony in the third quarter. The Cougars finished with just 187 yards of offense.
The Colony will look to bounce back next Friday against Frisco Heritage. That game is set for 7 p.m. at the Ford Center at The Star.
