LEWISVILLE – During a team meeting held on Tuesday morning, Marcus head boys soccer coach Sam Garza wanted to gauge where his team was mentally.
The Marauders were fresh pulling off a 3-2 upset win over Prosper, which had been the No. 1-ranked team in the Dallas area, in a bi-district playoff.
Garza was pleased to hear that his team hadn’t taken that victory for granted.
“This morning, I said, ‘What have we done?’ Silence,” he said. “I said, ‘Exactly, we haven’t done anything. Humble yourselves. It’s a good sign, but we’ve got business to take care of.’ Our thing is that we don’t want to hold up a bi-district trophy. We don’t want to talk until it’s all said and done with. The guys are locked in and pretty focused right now.”
Marcus was locked in Tuesday night, earning a 3-0 victory against Dallas Jesuit in an area-round playoff game from Max Goldsmith Stadium. Cale Glover opened the scoring in the first half and then Marcus scored twice in the second half to assume control, scoring on an own goal before the Marauders added a third goal on a strike from Melo Dube.
“Obviously, it’s always difficult following up a game like that and making sure guys aren’t in the clouds,” Garza said. “We had to make sure that we’re dialed in. Jesuit has a good team. They are physical, hard to break down. I thought the boys were relentless tonight. They worked hard to find the goals. They’re a really gritty group. They find ways to win.”
Jesuit had more of the scoring opportunities in the early-going, but Marcus settled in as the first half moved along.
The Marauders unleashed their brand of scrappy play to get on the scoreboard in the 28th minute. Marcus dribbled the ball up the side of the field, and the ball eventually landed on Glover’s foot. Glover, who was positioned on the inside of the field, kicked a shot past Jesuit goalie Cole Hines for a 1-0 Marauders lead.
“Cale has been on fire for us all year,” Garza said. “He’s coming in and scoring goals. He’s really propelling us right now. He’s been fantastic. It’s not a surprise to see him have the success that he does.”
Marcus made a schematic change at halftime, and that led to several odd-man scoring chances in the game’s final 40 minutes.
The Marauders also capitalized on a couple of mistakes by the Rangers. Avery Estell had the ball on his feet, looking for a player to pass the ball to. Fortunately for Estell, his strike redirected off the body of a Jesuit player for an own goal and a 2-0 Marcus lead.
An effort play led to the third Marcus goal. After a Marauder player slid near the 50-yard line to maintain possession for Marcus, that led to a fastbreak for Marcus. Dube kicked the ball over the head of Hines and rolled over the goal line, giving Marcus a 3-0 lead with 26:28 to go.
“We wanted to add some more numbers in the midfield,” Garza said. “I thought the boys did a good job of coming out in the second half and not being comfortable. They continued to push the ball. We had a system change that helped us to find the ball a little more in the second half.”
Marcus (13-5-5) will play Lake Highlands in the regional quarterfinals at Allen’s Eagle Stadium at 7 p.m. Friday.
