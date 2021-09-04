North Crowley put the clamps on The Colony’s offense in the second half of Friday’s game.
The Cougars were outscored 26-0 in the second half by the Panthers after The Colony took a seven-point halftime lead in a 40-21 loss.
North Crowley scored just 63 seconds into the game but The Colony held the Panthers to just one more touchdown for the remainder of the first half.
The Colony senior quarterback Dylan Corbin completed 3-of-8 through the air for 85 yards and a touchdown.
Senior wide receiver Shafiq Taylor caught two balls for 67 yards with one of those receptions going for a touchdown.
Caden Chaulk rushed 12 times for 79 yards and a score to lead the Cougar rushing attack. Davonte Dunn finished with 54 yards on 12 carries. Alex Elam also tallied a rushing touchdown.
The Colony was subdued by big games for North Crowley’s Quinton Jackson and DeJuan Lacy. Lacy was the workhorse for the Panthers’ offense, carrying 26 times for 215 yards. Jackson had 132 rushing yards and threw for 147 yards with four total touchdowns.
North Crowley outgained The Colony (0-2) 519-289 in total yardage with 361 of that total for the Panthers coming courtesy of their ground game.
It was a penalty-filled affair as the teams combined for 231 yards in penalties. North Crowley was flagged 19 times for 146 yards. The Colony totaled 85 penalty yards.
The Cougars will look to earn their first win of the season Sept. 10 against Denton. Kickoff is set for 7 p.m. at Tommy Briggs Stadium. The game will serve as the District 5-5A Division I opener for both teams.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.