Before The Colony girls basketball team competed in the Rockport Tournament at the beginning of this month, the Lady Cougars were trying to find their identity.
The Colony was still in the process of adjusting to former Hebron assistant coach Chanice Smith, who became third head coach in as many years for the Lady Cougars, and vice-versa. Smith was implementing new offensive and defensive plays, and for as hard as the squad worked to perfect the intricacies of Smith’s system, The Colony wasn’t winning as much as they had hoped.
The Lady Cougars started 3-6 with four of those losses coming by double digits, although The Colony won consecutive games against Melissa and Frisco Independence to carry momentum into the Rockport Tournament.
The events that transpired in Rockport proceeded to change The Colony’s season in a big way.
Sure, the six-and-a-half-hour drive to Rockport, as well as the time that the Lady Cougars got to spend away from the court over the course of three days, provided the perfect atmosphere for some team bonding. The players and coaches enjoyed team meals and various activities together. It was also the perfect opportunity for The Colony to get to know Smith on a more personal level.
Smith is following in the footsteps of Lindsey Pouncy, who left The Colony after one season for the same position at Justin Northwest, and Colby Davis, who now serves as the assistant athletic director for Lewisville ISD.
Davis guided The Colony to its last playoff berth in the 2019-20 season and 99 wins from 2016 to 2019 with two appearances in the regional semifinals.
Smith is hoping to get the Lady Cougars back to that level.
She has experience building a winning culture.
Prior to her arrival at The Colony, Smith helped guide Corpus Christi Miller to back-to-back playoff berths for the first time since 2010.
Smith was also a winner as a player. She was named to the Class 4A all-state tournament in 2009 after she helped to lead Mansfield Timberview to the state finals in only the school’s fifth year of basketball.
Winning is something The Colony has done plenty of this season.
All it took for the Lady Cougars to get on a hot streak was one win. And what better place to do it than just 33 miles away from the place where Smith led Miller to playoff appearances in each of her two seasons at the helm.
The Colony couldn’t have asked to a better start in Rockport, outlasting Kerrville Tivy, 51-37. It was only the start of a big week in southeast Texas for the Lady Cougars, who went a perfect 5-0 to capture first place. The Colony defeated Flour Bluff, 45-37, in the first-place game.
“Before the tournament, we didn’t know who we were individually or as a team,” Smith said. “We were trying to figure that out, as I willing to come in as their new head coach and I was their third head coach in the last four years.
“We were trying to find out our identity. When we went down to that tournament, we found it. We gelled and clicked. They finally had bought in to what I was telling them.”
The Colony was just warming up.
On Tuesday, the Lady Cougars forced 23 Creekview turnovers and also received 19 points from senior forward Aaliyah Brown to earn a 42-29 victory for their 10th straight win and 13-6 record.
Defense has been The Colony’s calling card.
Tuesday’s win over Creekview marked the ninth time in the last 10 games that the Lady Cougars have held an opponent to 40 or less points.
“They know (defense is) my passion,” she said. “And they know if they don’t do it, they’ll be sitting next to me on the bench. That’s where we put our bread-and-butter in, is our defense and to make sure those lead to easy transition points.”
What was most impressive about Tuesday’s performance by The Colony was its relentless play.
Creekview took a 6-1 lead less than three minute into the game on the power of two 3-pointers from sophomore guard Amaiya Mendez.
“Whenever you’re in somebody’s house, you can’t let them get that confidence early and they did,” Smith said. “They came out ready to play. Give credit to Creekview for stepping up to the challenge. We had to make adjustments and get stops.”
And the Lady Cougars did a great job of making adjustments.
The Colony allowed Creekview to score just nine points over the game’s next 21 minutes while forcing 21 turnovers by the end of the third quarter. The Lady Cougars took advantage of their athleticism, getting in the passing lanes to force turnovers and junior forward Rayna Williams drew multiple charges.
Offensively, The Colony doesn’t have a traditional point guard. Senior Kahlen Norris and junior Katherine Mejia are combo guards that are natural scorers, but Smith has praised with how well they have taken on the role of being the team’s floor generals.
“That’s good for us because people have to try and stop us,” Smith said.
And while Mejia and Norris can score from all parts of the court, The Colony also has accurate perimeter shooters in seniors Kya Bradshaw and Nicole Ramtahal, and sophomore Jayla Jones, and a good one-two punch at forward with Brown and Williams.
Brown is a force in the paint and can rebound with the best of anyone. In a game last season against Frisco Centennial, she had 27 points. In Tuesday’s game against Creekview, Brown grabbed 12 rebounds.
“She’s amazing,” Smith said. “She probably could have gone for 30 points. She missed a few bunnies at the beginning, but to be able to adjust back is huge.”
Smith considers The Colony’s offense to be a work in progress, but is excited about its potential.
“Isn’t that great that we haven’t reached our peak yet?” she said. “It’s going to be amazing when we get to the playoffs and we have figured out ourselves and see what we can do.”
