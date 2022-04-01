As the District 10-5A schedule reaches its midway point, The Colony softball team finds itself in a great position.
The Lady Cougars went 6-1 during the first round of district play, capped off by five consecutive wins to conclude that span of play. The most recent of those victories was a 7-2 road triumph on Tuesday against Denison.
With the win, The Colony remains just one game behind first-place Rock Hill (7-0). Those two teams will meet for the second time this season on Wednesday, April 6 at The Colony Softball Field. First pitch is set for 6:45 p.m.
The Colony out-hit Denison 11-5 and spread out the offensive contributions as eight different Lady Cougars finished with at least one hit, including two apiece by Kaitlyn Moeller, Madison Levsey and Sabrina Wick.
Levsey led off the top of the third with a single and later scored on a ground-out to give the Lady Cougars a 1-0 lead.
The Colony tacked on two more runs in the fourth inning. Sydney Young led off the frame with a double then scored on a Moeller’s double. Moeller came around to score on a defensive error by Denison, and the Lady Cougars increased their lead to 3-0.
A pair of defensive errors by The Colony and a bases-loaded issued to Denison in the bottom of the fifth allowed the Yellow Jackets to reduce the Lady Cougars’ lead to 3-2.
But, The Colony got those two runs right back. Allyson Acosta tripled with one out in the top of the sixth to restore a two-run advantage for the Lady Cougars. Levsey followed with an RBI hit to increase The Colony’s lead to 5-2.
Senior pitcher Tamya Waiters delivered another stellar performance on the mound for the Lady Cougars, allowing two runs (zero earned) on five hits with eight strikeouts in a complete-game performance.
It was the fifth straight game that The Colony has allowed two or fewer runs.
On March 25, The Colony overcame an early deficit to rally for an 8-1 win against McKinney North.
The Lady Cougars scored the last eight runs of the game after the Lady Bulldogs led 1-0 on a two-out RBI single in the top of the first inning.
But The Colony is equipped with plenty of offensive firepower of its own.
Olivia Wick, Sabrina Wick and Young recorded three straight singles to lead off the home half of the first. Olivia Wick scored on a passed ball and her younger sister, Sabrina Wick, touched home plate on Young’s single as The Colony took a 2-1 lead.
Young went 3 for 4 with four RBI to pace the Lady Cougars’ offense. Sabrina Wick also totaled three hits on the night.
Payton Blanco recorded the fourth single of the frame for The Colony and later scored on a steal of home plate, increasing the Lady Cougars’ advantage over the Lady Bulldogs to 3-1.
The Colony out-hit North 12-4.
Waiters turned in another complete-game effort on the mound for the Lady Cougars, allowing one run on four hits with nine strikeouts.
