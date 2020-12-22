The Colony boys basketball team came into Tuesday’s District 10-5A opener against Wylie East looking to right the ship.
The Cougars had started the season 3-7 and relinquished first-half leads in several of those contests.
All it took for The Colony to make amends – at least for one afternoon – was a dominant 29-9 second-quarter surge on Tuesday as the Cougars quickly turned a close game into an eventual 82-52 rout of the Raiders.
“Ever since we’ve had those tough games where we were up but would lose it, it really, really gets to us,” said senior forward Tay Mosher. “We’ve been working every single day in practice to deal with it.”
There was some concern for The Colony (4-7 overall, 1-0 10-5A) in the final three minutes of the first quarter.
East (4-10, 0-1) was aggressive in its pursuit to the basket, and as a result, got to the free-throw line six times during the final 2:43. The Raiders made all but one attempt to cut what had been a 14-4 deficit to 14-9. The Cougars also found themselves in a bit of foul trouble as they were whistled for their seventh team foul of the first half with 20.8 seconds left in the opening quarter.
The Colony regrouped in the huddle in the timeout between the end of the first quarter and start of the second quarter. Mosher said Cougars head coach Cleve Ryan preaches the message, “The first three minutes of a quarter are always the most important. Go out there and show who is running the show, and that’s always going to be us.”
The first three minutes of the second quarter belonged to the Cougars.
Senior Braxton McCutcheon ignited a 29-point second quarter for the Cougars with back-to-back 3-pointers and Mosher followed with a trey of his own a short time later to give The Colony a commanding 23-9 lead.
“It felt pretty good,” McCutcheon said. “It was really my team. They gave me the opportunity to score. I used the opportunity to my advantage.”
Just about everything was falling for the Cougars. They took their largest lead of the first half at 43-16 with 48.9 seconds left after junior Grayson Ryan sank a pair of free throws.
Ryan, who finished with eight points, was one of eight different Cougars to earn their way into the scorebook. Mosher, an East Carolina signee, poured in 20 points to pace The Colony and also drew five offensive fouls on East. Eli Williams (14 points), Chadron State pledge Caden Sclafani (13 points) and McCutcheon (13 points) also attained double-digit scoring efforts.
“I always have confidence in our team,” Mosher said. “Our team is full of shooters. I just see the work that they put there in practice.”
It wasn’t just the offense that was clicking for The Colony.
Defensively, the Cougars used good hand positioning to force East into several off-target shots. Many of those attempts bounced off the rim and that allowed The Colony to rebound the ball and get its offense started on the fast-break.
The Cougars didn’t take their foot off the gas, taking a 30-point lead after Jahyden Davis made a pair of free throws with 3.5 seconds left in the game.
The Colony is scheduled to return to action 2 p.m. Dec. 30 for a district game at Princeton.
“Our No. 1 goal is a district championship,” Mosher said. “We haven’t had one here in a while. I’ve been here on varsity for three years and haven’t gotten one. That’s a really, really big goal of mine as well for our team. After that, we want to get past the first round of the playoffs.”
