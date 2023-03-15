CARROLLTON – Every time that The Colony junior Wesley Peck got a two-strike count on a hitter during Tuesday’s District 9-5A opener against Creekview, his teammates chanted “chair, chair, chair” from the dugout with the hope of him throwing a third strike.
It was a chant that resonated throughout and helped Peck to get through any control issues. The chant reached its loudest in the bottom of the seventh inning. Needing to throw one more strike to earn a complete-game no-hitter, Peck threw an off-speed pitch for his 14th strikeout, and his teammates mobbed him near the first-base line to celebrate an 8-0 victory.
“It was one of the best feelings ever,” Peck said.
It was the first no-hitter thrown by The Colony since alum Devin Reyna did so on March 19, 2021 – a game that the Cougars won, 12-0, over Prosper Rock Hill.
Peck was locked in from the very beginning. He sent down the first 11 Creekview batters that he faced and had a low pitch count in the early going. The Mustangs finally got a base runner in the bottom of the fourth when sophomore Michael Ledesma drew a four-pitch walk. Ledesma got to third base on a throwing error, but Peck induced a fly-out to end the frame.
“He was pretty dominant tonight,” said Martin Dean, The Colony head coach. “He had a lot of strikeouts. It looked like he was laboring a little bit near the end. I didn’t want to take him out. I talked to him. He wanted to stay in. I said, ‘You’ve got to fill it up the last inning.’ He was close to 110 (pitches). He went out and threw just eight pitches that last inning.”
But for as well as Peck pitched, he was matched with timely pitching by Creekview senior Diego Torano. Torano and Peck matched zeroes on the scoreboard through the first three innings as the game was scoreless. The Colony had at least one base runner but Torano worked out of the jams, including two inning-ending fly balls in center field.
The Cougars finally got to Torano in the fourth inning, and it was a throwing error that changed the momentum.
An errant throw to first base allowed The Colony to get a pair of runners in scoring position. Senior Jason Wueger made Creekview pay, hitting a bloop single into right field for a 1-0 Cougars lead. Trey Rangel and German Pulido drove in the second and third runs of the frame on ground balls.
The Colony made it 4-0 in the fifth. A lead-off triple by senior Noah Olivera was followed by an RBI single from senior Dylan Guevara.
Creekview generated its best scoring chance of the game in its half of the fifth. Peck struggled with his control in that inning, allowing the Mustangs to put two runners on with just one out. But he regrouped, striking out the next two batters he faced to keep The Colony ahead by four runs.
Peck and Dean had a mound visit in the sixth inning, but Dean said he wanted to give Peck the opportunity to finish what he had started.
“I didn’t think that I was going to get pulled,” Peck said. “He had faith in me and I have faith in him. He knows us as a team that we’re going to compete, and that’s what we’re going to do.”
With the game still in the balance, The Colony put away Creekview in the top of the sixth thanks to a clutch hit by Guevara. Guevara worked a full count then flared a two-run single in right field for a 6-0 Cougars lead.
“He’s been big all year,” Dean said. “He’s really changed his approach at the plate. He’s a strong kid for his size. He’s not trying to hit the ball out, but just good line drives. That was a huge one in the inning. I actually thought that he got hit by a pitch, which would have drove in just one run. He’s playing really well.”
The Colony is looking to change around its fortunes after winning just two district games all of last season. On Tuesday, the Cougars earned their first 9-5A win in their first conference game, and against a Creekview team that came in with a 12-1 record.
“These guys work hard and they talk about last year, but not in a negative way,” Dean said. “I heard someone joking, ‘We’ve got as many wins in district as we did all of last year.’ They didn’t like last year, but they kind of take it in a positive way and try to work hard to do better. We’re playing well.”
