Wesley Peck The Colony

The Colony junior Wesley Peck (17) is congratulated by his teammates after he pitched a no-hitter during Tuesday’s 8-0 win over Creekview.

 By David Wolman | Star Local Media

CARROLLTON – Every time that The Colony junior Wesley Peck got a two-strike count on a hitter during Tuesday’s District 9-5A opener against Creekview, his teammates chanted “chair, chair, chair” from the dugout with the hope of him throwing a third strike.

It was a chant that resonated throughout and helped Peck to get through any control issues. The chant reached its loudest in the bottom of the seventh inning. Needing to throw one more strike to earn a complete-game no-hitter, Peck threw an off-speed pitch for his 14th strikeout, and his teammates mobbed him near the first-base line to celebrate an 8-0 victory.

Email David with sports story suggestions at dwolman@starlocalmedia.com.

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments