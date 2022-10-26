Spieler vs Carlson

Frisco Reedy senior Garrick Spieler, left, and Lovejoy sophomore Will Carlson finished just five-hundredths of a second apart to determine the winner of the Region II-5A cross country championships on Tuesday.

 By Matt Welch | Star Local Media

GRAND PRAIRIE—There wasn't much that separated Frisco Reedy senior Garrick Spieler and Lovejoy sophomore Will Carlson throughout Tuesday's race in the Region II-5A cross country championships.

As spectators flanked the perimeter of the three-plus-mile course at Lynn Creek Park, cheering on the student-athletes as they passed by, Spieler and Carlson were seemingly at the front of the pack at every stop.

Morefield sisters

Lovejoy senior Amy Morefield, right, and junior Sara Morefield, left, finished first and second, respectively, in the Region II-5A cross country championships on Tuesday.
Celina XC

Amid inclement weather on Monday, the Celina girls cross country team rolled to a repeat as Region II-4A champions.

