GRAND PRAIRIE—There wasn't much that separated Frisco Reedy senior Garrick Spieler and Lovejoy sophomore Will Carlson throughout Tuesday's race in the Region II-5A cross country championships.
As spectators flanked the perimeter of the three-plus-mile course at Lynn Creek Park, cheering on the student-athletes as they passed by, Spieler and Carlson were seemingly at the front of the pack at every stop.
That included a homestretch where the two star distance runners practically ran side-by-side in an all-out push towards the finish line. That war of attrition was decided by the slimmest of margins on Tuesday, with Spieler besting Carlson by just five-hundredths of a second to determine the regional champion.
"I honestly didn't think that he would be able to make that big of a move," Spieler said. "I thought I established myself along that back end, so I was planning to just get faster and kick through the end, but through my mind, I was just trying to finish it up. It was a long race and I needed to take it home."
Spieler clocked a 17:11.62 to narrowly outlast Carlson's 17:11.67 — a finish that even the Reedy standout couldn't initially process.
"I didn't know I had won until I got over to the table and the guy who shot the gun off came over and gave me the shotgun bullet that started the race. That's when I knew that I did it," Spieler said.
Wow, razor-thin finish in the Region II-5A boys race between @ReedyXCTrack's Garrick Spieler and @LovejoyXCTF's Will Carlson. Spieler gets the narrow win. Unofficial times listed Spieler with a 17:11.62 and Carlson with a 17:11.67!! pic.twitter.com/CNF4yL3Llz— Matt Welch (@MWelchSLM) October 25, 2022
However, Carlson's effort fueled another regional repeat for the Leopards, who captured the team championship for the seventh consecutive year. The Lovejoy boys placed each of their first five finishers within the race's top 16, with sophomore Caden Gary (18:02.58, seventh), junior Nick Yarad (18:14.64, 13th), junior Joe Bluestein (18:15.51, 14th) and sophomore Devin Muaina (18:21.17, 16th) all contributing to a first-place score of 52 points.
"It feels really good. This was our seventh consecutive win at regionals, so it's really important that we kept that streak alive," Carlson said.
The Leopards' win on Tuesday completed a Region II-5A sweep for the program. Moments early, the defending Class 5A state champion Lovejoy girls continued their standout postseason with a lopsided performance in their regional race. The Lady Leopards accounted for five of the meet's top six finishers, led by the sibling duo of senior Amy Morefield in first place (19:57.09) and junior Sara Morefield in second (20:05.32).
"Very happy with that. [Amy] has definitely earned that, and I was very proud to see her pull it out today," said Carly Littlefield, Lovejoy girls head coach.
The Lady Leopards totaled 18 points on the day, with freshman Camryn Benson taking fourth place (20:28.21), junior Peyton Benson notching fifth (20:32.80) and junior Kailey Littlefield finishing sixth (20:39.71). Coach Littlefield also lauded the efforts of junior Kate Carlson, who placed 10th with a 21:47.84.
Five of the Lovejoy girls' runners on Tuesday were in the lineup during last season's state championship win, the program's first in 5A competition.
"We have so many girls who have grown up together and have been on the same team since sixth or seventh grade," coach Littlefield said. "Adding Camryn and Peyton took us to another level, and then there's all these freshmen that I've been working with since they were in sixth grade. It's really cool to see it all come together."
It's an all-Morefield top 2 for @LovejoyXCTF at the Region II-5A XC meet. Senior Amy Morefield wins the race, younger sister Sara Morefield takes 2nd. pic.twitter.com/fxSvr05twz— Matt Welch (@MWelchSLM) October 25, 2022
The top four teams and top 10 individual finishers on non-qualifying teams all advance to the state meet, which takes place Nov. 4-5 at Old Settler's Park in Round Rock.
Whereas that road trip has become commonplace for Lovejoy, the same can be said for Frisco ISD, which qualified a wealth of runners for state.
The Wakeland boys and girls qualified their teams after notching a pair of third-place finishes on Tuesday. The Lady Wolverines finished just two points behind Hallsville with 109 points, paced by a trio of top-20 finishes from freshman Sophia Altieri (22:07.40, 12th place), freshman Isabella Wertz (22:17.62, 18th) and sophomore Rebekah Gould (22:20.14, 19th). On the boys side, sophomore Dax Ritchie finished fourth overall (17:51.15) and junior Aiden Maricle took 25th (18:44.64).
Spieler won't be alone in making the trip to Round Rock alone, leading Reedy to a second-place team finish with 85 points. He was one of three Lions to finish in the top 20, joined by senior Triston Harden in fifth (17:57.42) and junior Evan Murray in 17th (18:21.47).
"It's the fourth year in a row that we've qualified for state," Spieler said. "Every year since I was a freshman, so being able to keep that going and finish it off my senior is a great feeling."
Other Frisco ISD student-athletes who qualified for state include Lebanon Trail junior Neeraj Kulkarni (17:36.47, third), Liberty senior Andrew Jauregui (18:13.49, 12th), Lebanon Trail sophomore Nathanial Guajardo (18:26.08, 19th), Liberty junior Sydni Wilkins (20:09.67, third), Lone Star senior Veronica Ambrosionek (22:06.42, 12th), Reedy sophomore Sahasra Gutta (22:09.28, 14th), Liberty freshman Srishti Shetty (22:11.02, 15th) and Reedy sophomore Vanesa Gonzalez-Rodiles (22:15.51, 18th).
McKinney North will have representation in both the 5A boys and girls races at state after notching a pair of individual qualifiers. Senior Lance Hulin cracked the top 10 in the boys race with a ninth-place run of 18:04.58, and sophomore Kailee Critchfield made the cut after taking 25th with a time of 22:48.67.
R.L. Turner sophomore Leila Farda, meanwhile, notched the first state qualification of her high school career after finishing 11th overall in the girls' race with a 21:57.09, while The Colony senior Brandon White secured an individual berth behind a 15th-place run of 18:20.42.
Celina girls roll to regional repeat
Although Mother Nature intervened with a downpour of inclement weather throughout Monday's Region II-4A meet, the Celina girls stayed the course and earned the opportunity to defend last year's 4A state championship.
The Lady Bobcats accounted for four of the first five finishers in a two-mile race to repeat as regional champions, totaling 24 points to finish ahead of Kaufman (49).
"Our goal was to put our top five in the top 10 and we did that today," said Eric Krepps, Celina head coach. "We wanted to show where we were, but we all know the one in a week-and-a-half is the one we want."
Much like the Lovejoy girls, the Lady Bobcats are teeming in experience from last year's title run. Three of the top four finishers from Celina's championship lineup were in action on Monday, led by senior Alexis Frick's second-place run of 11:23.24.
Frick has stepped to the forefront during her senior year, leading that void atop the lineup following the graduation of alum Adele Clarke. Frick has plenty of veteran runners to lean on, including junior Aimee Clarke, who finished third overall on Monday with an 11:50.14. Junior Arden Cryer (11:50.14, fourth), senior McKayla Schmitt (11:52.83, fifth) and freshman Ava Samuel (12:09.27, 10th) rounded out the Lady Bobcats' first five finishers.
"I think they've enjoyed it, but they also know how much work went into winning it last year," Krepps said. "They want to do the same thing this year. They've put in the mileage and done what they can to set themselves up to win another state title."
Celina is ranked No. 1 in 4A by the Cross Country Coaches Association of Texas.
