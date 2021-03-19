Moments after The Colony senior Franklin Corona scored his third goal of Friday’s game against Denison, he glanced at the Cougar fans in attendance and pointed at his cousin, Carlos Hernandez.
Hernandez, who is 2 years old and has Down syndrome, waited for warmer weather to attend one of Corona’s games this season. But, Friday night proved to be the perfect time for Hernandez to show up. He proved to be a good luck charm.
Corona needed just 15 minutes to complete the hat trick, one of two three-goal performances on the night for the Cougars in a 6-1 rout of the Yellow Jackets at Tommy Briggs Stadium.
“My family was here and I was so excited because it was my last game here, it was my senior night,” Corona said. “This last game motivated me to play better. It meant everything to me. In the first half and the second half, we did a great job. I scored because they gave me the ball. My team did a great job.”
Coming into the game, The Colony (9-1-3 District 10-5A) had already assured itself of at least a top-three finish in the district standings. But, depending on the outcomes of two other district matches – McKinney North vs. Wylie East and Prosper Rock Hill vs. Lovejoy – the Cougars could finish as high as first place. Lovejoy entered the night tied with Wylie East and one point ahead of The Colony.
Standings and all, The Colony showed during the first half that it wasn’t only worried about what it could control.
The Cougars bombarded Denison’s goalkeeper with shots and took a 5-0 lead a little less than 30 minutes into the game.
“It’s a special night,” said Lee Weddall, The Colony head coach. “They’ve broken records this year. This was our ninth win out of 14 district games. Only one of those losses was in regulation. That’s as many in a season since I’ve been here. They were out to take care of business tonight.”
Corona got the scoring started when he blasted a hard shot that carried just past the goal line at the 3:19 mark of the first half.
Corona used his head to net his second goal of the match just two minutes later. A corner kick by Cougar senior Elijah Elias traveled straight into Corona’s head and Corona buried the shot. All of a sudden, The Colony’s lead was 2-0.
Corona completed his hat trick with 25:12 left in the first half. He dribbled around the Yellow Jacket defense and kicked the ball into the back of the net. Coming into the game, Corona had scored just three goals for the entire season.
“First time (Hernandez) came, I scored a hat trick,” he said. “That’s for him. He’s good luck. I’ll invite him to the next game.”
Corona wasn’t the lone Cougar to work a hat trick. Yosmar Reyes, also a senior, got in on one as well.
Three minutes after Corona scored, so did Reyes. But, it was a selfless play by senior captain Elijah Elias that set up the goal The Colony was awarded a penalty kick. Elias lined up to take the shot. He took a couple of steps forward, then made a backward pass to Reyes, who didn’t waste any time kicking the ball into the back right corner of the net.
Reyes converted his second goal with just over 10 minutes left in the first half to put the Cougars on top, 5-0.
With a sizeable lead, The Colony played with reserves for most of the second half. But, Reyes was still in the game. He was out to complete the hat trick. He did just that with 5:01 left in the match.
“I was really happy for him,” Corona said. “I told him that he was going to get another shot and it was going to go in. He did it. He told me, ‘You were right. You were right.’”
Now, The Colony’s attention turns to the playoffs. The Cougars didn’t get to participate in the postseason last year because of the COVID-19 pandemic. The nine seniors on the team are eager to guide the Cougars on an extended playoff run.
“Last year, it was a tough year,” Corona said. “It wasn’t really good soccer that we were playing. But, this year, I know that it’s the right year because we had a good team in the preseason and I knew my team was going to get better stats. We lost just one game in regulation. I believe in this team.”
