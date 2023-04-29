FLOWER MOUND – Just like every other team that the Denton Guyer softball team has beat on its way to a perfect 29-0 record, the biggest challenge that Marcus had was to try and keep in check a Wildcats offense that averaged 9.5 runs per game during the regular season.
For the first 13 innings of this week’s Class 6A bi-district playoff series, the Lady Marauders accomplished just that.
Although Marcus lost Game 1, 2-1, on a walk-off single by junior Erin Peterson in the bottom of the ninth inning on Friday, the Lady Marauders got a pitching gem from senior Faith Drissel.
It’s the same kind of effort that Marcus got from its pitching staff during Saturday’s Game 2. Marcus held Guyer to two runs through the first four innings. But the Wildcats erupted for 10 runs during the final three innings to rally for a 12-6 victory on Saturday afternoon.
Guyer improved to 31-0 and will face the Arlington Martin/Highland Park winner in the area round of the playoffs. Marcus finished its season at 18-14-1.
“They’re good,” Marcus head coach Christy Tumilty said of Guyer. “They’re 31-0 for a reason. Hopefully, we prepared them for the rest of their playoffs. We gave them some adversity to deal with. We scared them a little bit. We did all we could. We fought all the way until the end.”
For as well as Guyer hit the ball, Wildcats head coach Keith Medford also used strategy on the defensive side of the ball to attempt to limit the production for a Marcus offense that averages 5.8 runs per game.
Medford didn’t give Marauders senior third baseman and LSU commit Tori Edwards a chance to hit. Edwards was issued five walks – four intentional, which drew “boos” from the Marcus fans – while Drissel was walked twice.
Edwards drew a free pass to lead off the bottom of the third inning. But Marcus got two runs out of that situation. After an error and a single by Drissel loaded the bases with zero outs, senior Isa Alejandro hit the ball high and deep into the outfield and was caught by senior Tehyra Pitts. One run scored on the sacrifice fly. Senior Isa Deserrano followed with a perfect suicide-squeeze bunt to drive in junior Avery Rich for a 4-2 Marauders lead.
Marcus had a chance to build on its lead in the bottom of the fourth. But again, Medford played to the situation. Edwards drew an intentional walk with two outs, and after a single by Rich got Edwards to third and Rich to third, Drissel drew an intentional walk to load the bases. However, Wildcats junior pitcher Jenny Robledo struck out Alejandro on four pitches.
“Tori is intentionally walked like every district game, and for good reason,” Tumilty said. “When we get the bases loaded, we definitely have to capitalize on it, and we didn’t.”
Robledo’s strikeout of Alejandro shifted the momentum to Guyer.
The Wildcats tied the score at 4-4 with a two-run double by Pitts in the top of the fifth. Guyer’s offense began to fire on all cylinders. Junior Kaylynn Jones put the Wildcats up for good with a two-run single in the top of the sixth. Pitts followed with a two-run double to give Guyer an 8-4 lead.
But Marcus, which was a Region I-6A finalist last season, continued to show plenty of fight. The Lady Marauders again made it a game after an RBI double by Rich and an RBI sacrifice fly from Alejandro in the bottom of the sixth pulled Marcus to within 8-6.
Guyer, though, continued to hit the ball hard. Junior Jenna Osborne hit a two-run bomb over the left-field fence in the top of the seventh, and the Wildcats later added two more runs to complete the sweep of the Lady Marauders.
“Friday’s game was so amazing,” Tumilty said. “It was great. It was a pitcher’s duel. We had to ask Faith to do it all again today. She did all that she could. We got the lead, and that felt amazing. But, it’s hard to keep Guyer down. You’re not going to keep them down for long.”
Heritage stuns The Colony
Coming into its Class 5A bi-district playoff series against The Colony, Frisco Heritage had lost one game all season and won 11 games by at least nine runs during its 17-game win streak. But the Lady Cougars gave the Coyotes all they could handle, despite having a losing record.
After Heritage edged The Colony, 2-1, in Game 1 on Thursday, the Lady Cougars evened the series with a 6-5 victory in Game 2. Senior Sydney Young drove in the game-winning run on a bases-loaded walk.
That forced a winner-take-all-Game 3 Saturday at Frisco Panther Creek.
And for six innings, The Colony sophomore pitcher Addison Dorsay held Heritage’s offense in check.
The Coyotes, though, could only be held down for so long. After Dorsay induced a pop fly to begin the bottom of the seventh inning, a one-out triple by senior Kailey Sweezey was all that Heritage needed to get going. After a walk to junior Allie Crow, juniors Madison Young and Allie Lazar followed with back-to-back RBI doubles to tie the score. Senior Jensin Hall hit a walk-off single a short time later to give the Coyotes a 3-2 win.
Hall went 3 for 3 with an RBI and a walk, and on the mound, struck out three in five innings. She was pulled after five innings and 92 pitches for freshman Sam Riley. Riley gave up one run with one hit in two solid innings of relief pitching.
The Colony led 1-0 after a two-out RBI single by senior Kaitlyn Moeller in the top of the third.
The Lady Cougars increased their lead to 2-0 on an RBI ground-out by junior Leanna Guerra in the sixth inning.
However, The Colony twice left the bases loaded on Saturday.
Heritage (28-2-1) will play Mesquite Poteet in the area round next week. The Colony’s season ended at 16-20-1.
