It's about to be that time of year on the high school soccer schedule.
There's seldom a dull moment on the pitch throughout Collin County, and be it the frenetic playoff race materializing in District 6-6A or big-time rematches on the horizon between Allen and Prosper, Lovejoy and McKinney North, and Celina and Anna, the coming weeks should offer plenty of high-stakes soccer around the area.
As the calendar shifts to the final month of the regular season, here are a few local teams to keep an eye on during the stretch run.
PLANO WEST
To the surprise of no one involved in 6-6A boys soccer, this district is once again rife with parity. Through nine matches, only a resurgent Hebron squad has navigated its conference schedule without a loss, amassing 23 points to distance from the field and close in on a likely 6-6A championship.
But how the standings look beyond the first-place Hawks fluctuates seemingly every Tuesday and Friday nowadays.
Only six points separate second-place Flower Mound (5-3-1, 16 points) from seventh-place Plano East (3-5-1, 10), with Plano West occupying third place in 6-6A entering Friday night. West sits at 4-3-2 with 14 points, rebounding from a two-game skid earlier in the month against Hebron and Flower Mound by drawing with Coppell and scoring a season sweep of Plano.
Aside from its encounters with the Hawks and Jaguars, West is 5-1-2 against the rest of the district, an advantageous spot heading into the homestretch.
The Wolves have scored just 11 goals in nine matches, led by five from junior Christopher Nezianya, but are allowing the third-fewest in the conference with 11 as well.
West is under a first-year head coach in Clint Cobb and eying its first playoff appearance since 2017. A pivotal week looms to potentially bring that goal to fruition, with the Wolves visiting Marcus on Tuesday and hosting East on Friday — both matches that West won during the first round of district play.
A pair of victories would aid the Wolves' cause, with the team closing its district schedule against Hebron and Flower Mound.
ALLEN AND PROSPER
You can't mention one without the other.
In both the 5-6A boys and girls standings, Allen and Prosper entered Friday's round of matches without a loss in regulation — the boys teams sharing identical district records at 7-0-2, while the Allen girls sit at 8-0-1 opposite Prosper's 7-0-2. The girls teams are tied in points, however, at 25 thanks to a pair of shootout wins for Prosper.
One of those came on Feb. 7 against Allen, a fitting note considering that the season's first meeting between the Prosper and Allen boys teams was also decided on penalty kicks that same night. Both matches resulted in 1-1 draws through regulation before the Prosper girls and Allen boys prevailed in PKs.
The four teams have amassed their unbeaten district records in decisive fashion. The Allen girls have an offensive gear like few programs in the area, amassing a staggering 44 goals over just nine matches—good for nearly five goals per match. The Lady Eagles have scored at least five goals on six occasions during 5-6A play, including a recent 8-0 thrashing of Braswell that included four goals from junior Sutton Markee. Sophomores Alexa Barker, Ava McDonald and senior Melania Fullerton are among the litany of weapons on the attack for the Allen girls.
The Prosper girls, meanwhile, have allowed just two goals during district play through nine bouts. That includes seven clean sheets from the back line, a testament to the depth on a back row anchored by junior Beya Rosales and a superb job in net from junior Margaret Manning. Prosper has allowed just seven goals all season and continues to bat 1.000 in district shootouts.
The Prosper boys have exuded a similar stinginess on defense, allowing just three goals over its past seven matches. That includes five clean sheets in goal, outscoring opponents 7-0 since the Feb. 7 bout against Allen.
It's been a different story for the Allen boys, surrendering four goals in its past four matches but still managing 12 goals during that stretch. Junior Osi Iyamah and senior Evan Pustejovsky have been the catalysts for the Allen attack.
The state powerhouses will rematch with potential district title ramifications at stake on March 7. The girls will play at Eagle Stadium in Allen, while the boys convene at Children's Health Stadium in Prosper.
McKINNEY NORTH
The 2023 season has been quite the resurgence for the Lady Bulldogs' soccer program.
After finishing 6-8 in district play last season, good for fifth place, North has been the class of 13-5A this year.
The Lady Bulldogs exited Tuesday's 9-0 thumping of Sherman sporting a 7-0-1 record in league play, good for first place.
North has risen to No. 10 in Class 5A, per the latest state rankings from Lethal Enforcer, aided by at least three goals scored in six of the team's first eight district matches and a staggering zero goals allowed — eight consecutive clean sheets for junior goalkeeper Morgan Paley and Co.
The Lady Bulldogs have shut out 14 opponents total so far, including a pivotal 1-0 win over second-place Lovejoy on Feb. 10. Junior Mary Beth Kessler supplied the lone goal in that victory, with the rematch looming on March 10. The Lady Leopards currently sit at 7-1 in the district.
CELINA
While the top-ranked Lady Bobcats continue to steamroll their schedule, entering Friday at 17-0 overall with an absurd plus-115 goal differential — the Celina girls have scored double-digit goals in four of their six district matches so far — the boys have had a battle on their hands.
Celina's pursuit of a second straight district title hit a snag in its 11-4A opener on Feb. 3 in a shootout loss to Gainesville. That was the first domino to fall in what has been a three-horse race for the top spot in the district, but recent play has trended back in the Bobcats' favor.
Celina has won five straight matches since its setback to Gainesville, avenging that defeat on Tuesday with a 3-1 victory over the Leopards. Sophomore Jackson Samuel, senior Josten Watkins and junior Shane Ginocchio all scored in the win, with junior Andy Allam assisting on the lattermost goal.
That win pulled kept the Bobcats even with Anna atop the district at 5-1, with Celina having previously bested the Coyotes on Feb. 14, 2-1.
Celina has handled business elsewhere, outscoring the trio of Panther Creek, Farmersville and Bonham 12-0 during the first round of district. The Bobcats look to do so again in advance of a March 4 road tilt against Anna.
