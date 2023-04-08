The Colony softball team has had a lot of impactful hitters come through the program over the years.
Of course, there was Jayda Coleman, who led the Lady Cougars to their first-ever state title in 2017 and was named the Gatorade National Player of the Year her senior year. More recently, there has been Olivia Wick, who hit over .400 during The Colony’s run to the state championship, led the Lady Cougars to the Region II-5A semifinals last year and is now playing collegiately at Regis University.
The Colony has boasted a stacked lineup this season, and one player that has come up with the big hit on more than one occasion is senior catcher/first baseman Sydney Young.
Young has been on fire as of late, going 5-for-6 with nine RBIs and two home runs in the Lady Cougars’ most recent two games – a 16-8 victory against Frisco Reedy on Tuesday and a 17-0 triumph against R.L. Turner on March 31.
By topping Reedy, The Colony (6-3) exacted revenge for the team’s 11-0 loss to the Lady Lions just three weeks prior, and that’s in addition to leapfrogging Reedy (5-4) for third place in District 9-5A. The Lady Cougars seek a 12th consecutive playoff appearance.
For the season, Young is hitting .400 with three home runs, a team-best 38 RBI and has struck out just 10 times in 98 plate appearances.
Those statistics haven’t come as a big surprise to Young, who has stepped up in big moments. In last season’s regional quarterfinal series against Frisco Memorial, she hit a three-run home run in The Colony’s 5-0 game-one victory. For the season, she hit .367 with five home runs and 40 RBIs and was rewarded with a spot on the all-district first team.
But Young’s softball career won’t be over after the season. She’ll be reunited with Wick at Regis University, starting this fall.
In this week’s Star Local Media student-athlete profile, Young sat down to discuss The Colony’s win over Reedy, her relationship with Cedric and Deana Coleman, her first memories of playing softball, what she liked about Regis University and reveals the name of her walk-up song.
SLM: How big was Tuesday’s win for The Colony over Reedy?
SY: It was a really big win, especially not just because we started off the season a little shaky; but as a team, it brought us together on a level that we've needed. We came in to the game with a completely different mindset. We were not going to let them get away with an easy win. We were coming in full effort.
SLM: Who are people that have helped to develop you into the player that you are today?
SY: The two big ones would have to be the Coleman's, Cedric and Deana Coleman. I've been with them my whole life, and they've definitely done a great job coaching me to get where I am today.
SLM: What is your favorite Deana Coleman quote?
SY: In practice, she'll come by and ask us to repeat ourselves and will say, 'Beep, you're now being recorded.' She says it way too much, but it's funny because we've all gotten used to it. When it happens, we're all like, 'Beep, this is being recorded.’
SLM: What are your first memories of playing softball?
SY: Definitely 6U. I played on my dad's team, the Angels. What's funny is that four of the seniors at The Colony, we all played together on that team. Me and three other players at The Colony played on the Angels and some of the other players at The Colony played on the other team because there were only two teams in The Colony. We all played together and grew up.
SLM: How would you assess the talent that The Colony has in its batting lineup?
SY: This year, there is not a spot in the lineup where you think that you can get away with throwing a bad pitch. All of the nine players, from the top of the lineup to the bottom, there is no getting away with anything.
SLM: How much has last year’s run to the regional semifinals served as motivation for this season’s team?
SY: It serves as a lot of motivation. This year is kind of the same as last year just because we had to build that chemistry, and once we did, we were unstoppable. That's definitely served as motivation, especially after that last game. We realize that we have the potential to get that far. We have that talent. We have that work ethic. We have that drive.
SLM: Later this year, you’ll be reunited with your former The Colony teammate, Olivia Wick, at Regis University. How excited are you to play with her again?
SY: I'm really excited to play with Olivia in college. She's my best friend. Definitely being near that scenery in Colorado helps. But when I visited, it was a homely feel and the girls were amazing. My coaches there, I know that I'm going to be welcomed all four years I'm there.
SLM: What is your walk-up song when you go to bat?
SY: Mine is "Golden" by Harry Styles. Everyone who knows me knows that I'm a huge Harry Styles fan. It's very upbeat and motivational and makes me happy. Anyone who knows me knows that I am the happy, outgoing person. It kind of suits me and my personality.
