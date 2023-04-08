Sydney Young The Colony

The Colony senior Sydney Young is hitting .400 with three home runs and 38 RBIs.

 Photo courtesy of Glenn Gunn

The Colony softball team has had a lot of impactful hitters come through the program over the years.

Of course, there was Jayda Coleman, who led the Lady Cougars to their first-ever state title in 2017 and was named the Gatorade National Player of the Year her senior year. More recently, there has been Olivia Wick, who hit over .400 during The Colony’s run to the state championship, led the Lady Cougars to the Region II-5A semifinals last year and is now playing collegiately at Regis University.

