The Coppell and Flower Mound girls basketball teams put forth championship efforts last week.
The Cowgirls, ranked No. 5 in Class 6A, went a perfect 5-0 to claim first place in the Coppell Tip-Off Classic, earning wins over The Colony (60-31), John Paul II (58-51), Winnsboro (45-30), El Paso Chapin (57-41) and Royse City (48-33).
Senior and Indiana signee Jules LaMendola was named the tournament’s most valuable player, while senior Macey Mercer earned a nod on the all-tournament team.
Mercer poured in 11 points in the first-place game against Royse City, held Nov. 19 at Coppell Sports Arena. LaMendola chipped in eight points.
Coppell improved to 10-0 with a 55-48 victory against TAPPS 6A’s No. 2 Houston Christian.
LaMendola netted 19 points in a winning effort.
Flower Mound, meanwhile, didn’t have to sweat as much to win last week’s Ranchview Classic. The Lady Jaguars won all five games by double digits, including a 59-38 triumph against Keller Fossil Ridge in the first-place game on Nov. 19.
Maya Bujak poured in a game-high 26 points, while Madison Cox (North Carolina State signee) contributed 10 points.
Flower Mound (11-1) didn’t need long to assume control, starting the contest on a 26-10 run to take a 15-point lead at the end of the first quarter.
The Lady Jaguars began tournament play with a resounding 84-24 rout of Fort Worth Arlington Heights. Kaitlyn Edmonson (15 points), Cox (15), Natalie Milwood (13), Nidhi Gummakonda (12) and Bujak each reached double figures in scoring.
Flower Mound then defeated R.L. Turner, 72-15, to round out pool play, before taking down Keller, 47-33, in the semifinals. Cox set a school record for most assists in a game with 13 in Flower Mound’s victory against Turner.
Coppell’s boys went 3-2 in their home tournament, earning victories against Tyler Legacy (76-30), Dallas Jesuit (58-55) and L.D. Bell (64-46).
Alex Tung (13 points), James Faison (11), Alex Ninan (11), Jeremiah Brown (10) and Sibu Ncube-Socks (10) paced a balanced scoring effort for Coppell (6-2 overall) against Legacy.
Tung poured in 19 points in the Cowboys’ three-point victory against Jesuit on Nov. 18. Arhan Lapsiwala contributed 17 points.
Coppell made it six wins in eight games on Tuesday with a 58-42 victory against Episcopal School of Dallas, a game that was held in Sulphur Springs. Lapsiwala poured in 12 points to pace the Cowboys. Tung contributed 10 points, followed by eight from Ninan.
Both Coppell teams will be in action at Coppell Sports Arena on Nov. 29. The Cowgirls take on Byron Nelson at 6:15 p.m. The Cowboys host Richardson.
Flower Mound will host Denton Guyer that same evening at 6:30 p.m.
