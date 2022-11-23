The Coppell and Flower Mound girls basketball teams put forth championship efforts last week.

The Cowgirls, ranked No. 5 in Class 6A, went a perfect 5-0 to claim first place in the Coppell Tip-Off Classic, earning wins over The Colony (60-31), John Paul II (58-51), Winnsboro (45-30), El Paso Chapin (57-41) and Royse City (48-33).

Email David with sports story suggestions at dwolman@starlocalmedia.com.

