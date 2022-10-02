Alex Elam

The Colony senior Alex Elam, pictured in previous action, had 11 catches for 112 yards in Friday's loss to Aledo.

The Colony was unable to overcome a fast start by Aledo in a 52-7 loss at Bearcat Stadium on Friday.

The Bearcats scored 42 first-half points and capitalized on two interceptions by the Cougars, including a 77-yard interception return for a touchdown by Davhon Keys to give Aledo a 35-0 lead with 6:11 left in the second quarter.

