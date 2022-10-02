The Colony was unable to overcome a fast start by Aledo in a 52-7 loss at Bearcat Stadium on Friday.
The Bearcats scored 42 first-half points and capitalized on two interceptions by the Cougars, including a 77-yard interception return for a touchdown by Davhon Keys to give Aledo a 35-0 lead with 6:11 left in the second quarter.
Turnovers played a huge factor. The Colony committed three turnovers with two interceptions and one lost fumble.
Sophomore quarterback Carson Cox scored on a 15-yard run on the ensuing The Colony drive to generate the only points of the game for the Cougars.
Cox threw for 169 yards on 19-of-29 passing. Rodney Gould scampered for 56 yards on 16 carries to pace The Colony's rushing attack. Aledo's run defense was stout all night, limiting the Cougars to 2.7 yards per carry.
Alex Elam was a bright spot for The Colony, catching 11 balls for 112 yards in the loss.
Aledo quarterback Hauss Hejny attempted just 10 passes but threw for 245 yards and two touchdowns. He also rushed for 57 yards and a pair of scores. Kaydon Finley had two receptions for 111 yards with one touchdown. Jalen Pope caught three balls for 83 yards and a touchdown.
Aledo (4-2 overall, 4-0 District 3-5A Div. I) picked up its fourth straight win, while The Colony (1-5, 1-3) dropped its third straight contest.
The Cougars return to the field this Friday against Brewer (1-4, 1-2). Kickoff is set for 7 p.m. from Tommy Briggs Cougar Stadium.
