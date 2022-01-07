The Colony boys and girls basketball teams resumed District 10-5A play Tuesday.
It was a heartbreaking night for The Colony – especially for the Cougar boys, who fell 50-48 in overtime to Princeton. The Lady Cougars, meanwhile, were unable to build on a two-point lead at halftime in a 48-39 loss to the Lady Panthers.
Fresh off averaging 18 points and 13 rebounds in the Frisco Centennial Tournament, The Colony junior forward Aaliyah Brown poured in 21 points. Sophomore Rayna Williams had 13 points in the loss.
Princeton outscored The Colony 24-13 in the second half after the Lady Cougars held a slim 26-24 lead at halftime.
Princeton’s Kaitlyn McKenna led all scorers with 23 points.
Brown and Williams helped to lead the Lady Cougars (6-8 overall, 1-3 district) to a 5-1 record in the Frisco Centennial Tournament with victories over McKinney Boyd, Garland Naaman Forest, Frisco Centennial, Frisco Wakeland and Lake Highlands. Junior guard Kahlen Norris was named to the all-tournament team.
On the boys’ side, The Colony took a 13-9 first-quarter lead over Princeton. The Panthers forced overtime after outscoring the Cougars 33-29 over the next three quarter. Princeton capped off the rally with an 8-6 run in overtime.
Grayson Ryan and Jaidyn Cotto each scored 12 points in the loss for the Cougars.
Princeton’s Devin Brumfield led all scorers with 23 points.
The result comes six days after The Colony lost 48-42 to Southlake Carroll on Dec. 29 in the final game of the Tommy Thomas Cougar Classic – a tournament that the Cougars went 2-2.
The Cougars came out strong, starting the game on a 13-7 run. But the Dragons answered The Colony’s early surge by outscoring the Cougars 41-29 over the game’s final three quarters – highlighted by a 15-7 third-quarter run.
Cotto poured in a game-high 17 points.
Earlier in the day, The Colony was unable to build on a fast start in a 58-48 loss to Frisco. The Cougars led 10-6 at the end of the first quarter. The difference in the game was 19 points in the second quarter by the Raccoons.
Cotto again led the way offensively for The Colony as he finished with 19 points. Ryan added 19 points.
Frisco’s Rocco Paul led all scorers with 24 points.
The two losses for The Colony (11-10) come after the Cougars opened the Classic with two straight wins – an 81-50 rout of Richardson Berkner and a 54-57 victory over Abilene.
In The Colony’s win over Abilene, Ryan scored six of his 14 points in the first quarter. Cotto had a team-high 15 points.
Senior Shenard Aiken also played a key role for The Colony in the home stretch, scoring six of his 11 points in the fourth quarter. Aiken was one of three recipients of a $500 Tommy Thomas legacy scholarship, which was presented after the game.
The Colony returns to action Tuesday at home against McKinney North. The girls’ game will tip off at 5:45 p.m., followed by the boys’ game at 7 p.m.
