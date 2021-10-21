The final week of the regular season for volleyball teams in District 10-5A is well underway and five teams are jockeying for four playoff berths.
Lovejoy and McKinney North have already clinched playoff berths and one of those two teams could very well earn a share of the district crown. The Lady Leopards pulled out a thrilling 3-2 victory (25-12, 24-26, 24-26, 25-21, 16-14) over the Lady Bulldogs on Tuesday, forging a tie at the top of the district standings at 11-1 apiece. Earlier this season, North scored a 3-0 victory over Lovejoy for its first sweep of the Lady Leopards in program history.
Both teams have clinched playoff berths with two matches remaining on the docket. Lovejoy was at Denison on Friday and will travel to Prosper Rock Hill on Tuesday to face a desperate Blue Hawk squad that is currently on the outside looking in on the playoffs. North hosted The Colony on Friday in the penultimate match of the regular season before completing the district portion of its schedule Tuesday at Wylie East.
But beyond Lovejoy and North, no one else has officially clinched a playoff berth, as of Thursday.
East has put itself in a great position to clinch. The Lady Raiders are currently third in the district standings and could have made it official Friday with a win at Sherman. East was 8-4 in district play heading into that showdown against the Bearcats – the Lady Raiders were one game ahead of fourth-place The Colony (7-5) and two ahead of fifth-place Rock Hill (6-6).
Like East, The Colony controls its own destiny. The Lady Cougars could finish as high as third place in the district should the Lady Raiders lost both of their remaining two matches but can also clinch with a win either Friday against North or Tuesday at home against Denison or two losses by Rock Hill. East, The Colony and Rock Hill are all 1-1 against each other this season.
East gave itself a good leg up by sweeping The Colony on Oct. 12, but the Lady Cougars responded nicely after the loss, earning a pair of 3-0 sweeps over Princeton (25-16, 25-13, 25-18) and Sherman (25-16, 25-12, 25-17).
Rock Hill was a playoff team a year ago in its first season as a program, but the Blue Hawks will need some help this time around. Head coach Angel Mauterer will need her squad to beat Princeton on Friday and Lovejoy on Tuesday and also receive some help from Denison and North.
