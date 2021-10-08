DENTON – Denton Ryan’s defense might have well resided in The Colony during Thursday’s District 5-5A Division I showdown.
The Cougars gained starting field position at the Raider 37-yard line with 1:39 remaining in the first quarter after an interception by senior defensive end Khylon Whitehurst. But The Colony was unable to capitalize and Ryan proceeded to take control when junior MarQuice Hill scooped up a loose ball on a botched snap by the Cougars and returned the fumble 62 yards for a score.
Things went downhill from there for The Colony.
The Raiders stuffed the Cougars to the tune of 140 yards in a 42-3 win at C.H. Collins Athletic Complex. Ryan returned two fumbles for scores and forced six turnovers.
The Cougars struggled to run the ball against a stout Raider defense, rushing for 140 yards on 44 carries, averaging just 2.67 yards a tote.
“It was hard sledding all night,” said Rudy Rangel, The Colony head coach. “We knew that it was going to be hard all night. We were trying to find some creases. We got better at times, but that was a good defense.”
Well before Ryan (6-1 overall, 5-0 district) was on its way to earning its fifth straight victory, The Colony (2-4, 2-2) defense held the Raider offense in check early in the game.
Ryan was held off the board through its first three drives and Whitehurst intercepted Raiders quarterback Khalon Davis on the second play of the third drive for Ryan. Whitehurst’s pick occurred two plays after Michael Gee intercepted a pass by The Colony senior quarterback Dylan Corbin.
“Our defense played well all night long,” Rangel said. “They gave up the one drive late in the game. But they were on short fields and some things happened. However, our kids fought hard all night long.”
The Colony held Ryan to just 121 yards of offense during the first half and 257 for the game. But Ryan’s defense was just a step better. The Raiders held the Cougars to 33 yards in the first half with 19 of that total coming on a first-quarter run by senior Caden Chaulk.
Chaulk rushed for 35 yards on eight carries to pace the Cougar rushing attack. Ryan Hollis had 34 yards on four carries.
Ryan defense generated the game’s first score.
Hill’s fumble recovery for a touchdown gave the Raiders a 7-0 lead with no time left in the first quarter.
Things went from bad to worse for the Cougars on the ensuing kickoff.
Alex Elam stepped out of bounds at the 2-yard line. Four plays later, The Colony was forced to punt from its own end zone and the ball only traveled 3 yards. Rangel walked onto the field looking for a roughing-the-punter penalty on Ryan as The Colony’s Edwin Lopez was contacted by a Raider defender. However, no flag was thrown and Ryan started at The Colony 8.
Junior Kalib Hicks ran 8 yards to his left, unabated into the end zone for a touchdown and a 14-0 Ryan lead with 9:29 remaining in the second quarter. He led all rushers in yardage with 80 on 16 carries.
Ryan’s defense continued to impose its will.
Anthony Hill Jr. recorded a strip sack of Corbin on third-and-eight on the ensuing Cougar drive and ran the ball back to The Colony 7. Four plays later, Hill Jr. finished what he started as he barreled 2 yards for a touchdown and a 21-0 lead for the defending state champion Raiders.
Hill Jr. scored his second defensive touchdown of the game on a 25-yard scoop and return less than two minutes into the third quarter for a 28-0 Raiders lead.
The Colony used two quarterbacks in the second half. Sophomore Devin Deluna threw for a 7-yard completion on his first pass – the first pass completed in the game by The Colony. Corbin also received snaps.
Cougar junior Edwin Lopez made a 33-yard field goal with 18 seconds left in the third quarter, averting the shutout. It came shortly after a fumble recovery by The Colony senior linebacker Josiah Cruz.
The Cougars will look to bounce back next Friday against Frisco Heritage. Kickoff is set for 7 p.m. at Tommy Briggs Stadium.
“We were in the same place that we were last year,” Rangel said. “It’s never fun to lose like this, but my kids are resilient. They’re high-character kids. They’re going to come to work tomorrow morning ready to come to work and win a ballgame.”
