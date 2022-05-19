McKINNEY – For the first four innings of Wednesday’s softball game between The Colony and Royse City, the timely hit had eluded the Lady Cougars.
But it wasn’t for a lack of trying.
The Colony had at least one base runner in each inning and several quality at-bats, forcing Royse City senior right-hander Kaylee Schmitz to throw 70 pitches over that span of play. And while it could have been easy for the Lady Cougars to get frustrated – especially after they left the bases in the second inning – head coach Deana Coleman told her players to stick to the game plan.
The Colony did exactly that.
Sophomore Sabrina Wick hit a game-tying, two-run triple off the left-field wall in the top of the sixth inning and her older sister, senior Olivia Wick, followed by hitting a go-ahead RBI double. The Lady Cougars added an RBI double by junior Payton Blanco in the seventh inning to put the finishing touches on a come-from-behind 5-3 win in Game 1 of a Region II-5A semifinal series at McKinney Boyd.
“She’s a good pitcher,” Coleman said of Schmitz. “She’s going to make you miss. But it’s a game of failure, and most of these girls are hitting over .300. We just hope that we have people on base when you have that one out of a third time. I’m just so proud of them for sticking with the game plan and hacking away.”
Final: The Colony 5, Royse City 3Lady Cougars rally from a 3-0 deficit to win Game 1.@sabrinawick2024 with game-tying two-run triple. @oliviawick22 hit go-ahead RBI double. pic.twitter.com/G6XjjDfjnd— David Wolman (@david_wolmanFWS) May 19, 2022
The Colony (24-8-1) improved
to 6-0 this postseason. But Wednesday’s win might have been the scrappiest effort thus far by the Lady Cougars.
Royse City took a 3-0 lead in the bottom of the third inning on a two-run double from sophomore Haley Gardella – the largest deficit for The Colony in this year’s playoffs, eclipsing a 3-1 deficit that the Lady Cougars faced in Game 2 of a bi-district playoff series against Frisco Reedy.
It then appeared that the Lady Bulldogs were going to open the floodgates in the bottom of the fourth inning.
Royse City had two on with no outs after Nina Holm and Ryleigh Hewlett were issued back-to-back walks to lead off the frame. But a subsequent defensive play completely turned the tide for The Colony.
Looking to move Holm and Hewlett to third and second bases, respectively, Schmitz laid down a bunt. But what looked like a sacrifice bunt for Royse City became a double play. The Colony junior third baseman Kaitlyn Moeller fielded the ball and threw to Sabrina Wick, who stepped on third base for the first out. On the same play, The Colony saw Hewlett was running towards third base and proceeded to apply the tag.
All of a sudden, the momentum had swung in the direction of The Colony – and the Lady Cougars maintained it.
Unable to scratch across the run through the first four innings, the Lady Cougars finally broke through in the fifth inning. Sabrina Wick tripled to lead off the frame and then scored on Olivia Wick’s sacrifice fly, reducing the deficit to 3-1.
Royse City had a chance to retake the momentum in the home half of the fifth. Back-to-back, one-out hits from Ryley Lance and Jenna Joyce put runners on second and third with one out.
But The Colony’s defense came through with two crucial plays. Olivia Wick caught a hard liner off the bat of Gardella for the second out, and Sabrina Wick made a diving catch to rob Emma Moore of at least an RBI single for the inning’s third out.
“That was a game-saver,” Olivia Wick said of Sabrina’s catch. “Energy-wise, in the beginning of the game, we were kind of timid compared to what we usually are. We were trying to be loud, but that play definitely fired us up.”
The Colony forged a 3-3 tie after Sabrina Wick launched a two-run double into the left-field wall in the top of the sixth.
“My plan up to bat what that I was going to attack early, be aggressive on the base path and just see where it goes from there,” Sabrina said. “I was looking for a pitch inside because she had a tendency sometimes of throwing inside to a left-handed batter.”
TIE GAME. @sabrinawick2024 launches a two-run triple into the left-field wall. Two runs score. Royse City 3, The Colony 3. Top 6th. 2 outs. pic.twitter.com/4AiFsiSM4b— David Wolman (@david_wolmanFWS) May 19, 2022
Olivia Wick followed with an RBI double that allowed her sister to easily score and give The Colony its first lead of the game at 4-3.
Blanco added an RBI double in the top of the seventh to increase the Lady Cougars’ advantage to 5-3.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.