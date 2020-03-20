As the sports world deals with postponements during the coronavirus pandemic, The Colony is doing whatever it can to keep its students safe.
The Colony, like many other districts, would love for sports to continue at some capacity this season and not watch the seasons and careers of athletes end without the chance at a postseason title. But safety is the No. 1 priority during this time period, with sports in limbo for the time being.
On Thursday, the UIL announced that all sanctioned events are suspended until May 4. Lewisville ISD and the rest of Texas schools are closed through April 3.
“It’s unprecedented times, so in my career I’ve never gone through anything like this,” said Rudy Rangel, The Colony football head coach and athletic coordinator. “I think there’s some other stuff that’s still going to go down and happen, but the district’s stance and obviously our athletic department’s stance in LISD is simple: We just want the kids to be safe.
“Once we’ve cleared all those hurdles as far as the virus and knowing kids can be safe, I’m sure they’ll look at some stuff to see if there’s anything we can salvage for the rest of the year.”
During the next few weeks, there is little that coaches can do. Athletes must conduct all workouts on their own and do not have access to the facilities at school, as all campus buildings are closed through April 3.
“A majority of our kids have grown up together, so any work, anything they do has got to be kid-led,” Rangel said. “No coach influence, no coach organization. We’re doing all the parts to make sure everybody is safe. The district is doing a phenomenal part.”
Rangel and local coaches would love for the athletic seasons to continue, if possible and if safety allows. They would love to see seniors cap off their careers the way those before them did at the high school level, and there are plenty of seniors making their mark in the city.
One of those seniors is softball star Jayda Coleman, the No. 1 recruit in the country who is heading to Oklahoma in a few months, is on the verge of breaking national records and headlines a senior class on campus that Rangel said holds the school record for the most scholarships overall. Coleman has already won one state title, and her and a talented supporting cast that includes other college-bound seniors would love to head off to their next venture as state champions one more time.
“You feel for those kids,” Rangel said. “Maybe we get to May and there’s, you never know. Maybe there’s some modified things you can do, but we’ll just kind of play it by ear.”
Additionally, both soccer teams are amidst highly successful seasons. The girls soccer – in one of its best seasons in recent memory – is in second place in District 8-5A and still has a chance to share a title with Lake Dallas with just one regular season game currently remaining, while the boys soccer team made its way back to clinch a playoff spot for a third consecutive year.
And other spring sports, like baseball, won a majority of its non-district games in the form of a 7-3-1 record and is hoping to make some noise in the 8-5A race.
“I feel bad, especially for the seniors,” said Lee Weddall, The Colony boys soccer head coach. “They’ve had a great year.”
