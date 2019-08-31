CELINA vs MEMORIAL
Photo courtesy of Renee Marler

Frisco Enterprise and Celina Record sports editor Bryan Murphy recaps Friday's high school football game between Frisco Memorial and Celina in the first game played in the Bobcats' brand-new stadium.

For continued news and coverage on the local sports scene, follow Matt Welch on Twitter.

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments