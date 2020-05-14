Similar thoughts divulged into The Colony girls soccer head coach Tommy Ray and his program.
Like other programs dispersed across the state and country, they were saddened by their seasons being cut short and not having the ability to finish out the year in the postseason. There is nothing quite like that “what if” feeling that resonates when you can’t control what happens in the end.
But Ray loved what this mostly young team became and how the senior leadership really stepped up, putting the Lady Cougars into a tie for second place with Little Elm in the District 8-5A standings – The Colony would have received the No. 3 seed had there been a postseason due to a tiebreak.
“This team, we got hot,” Ray said. “People started learning their role. All of the things we talk about – know your role, play with integrity, play with grit. They finally bought in, and we just had such great leadership this year. It’s just a perfect team. You have great leaders as seniors, all of this talent as freshmen, you have amazing role players, sophomores and juniors.”
Heading into the 2020 season, Ray knew there could be some difficulties because of the youth, but he saw what this team was capable of accomplishing once everything came together.
Growing pains happened early on against a difficult schedule, dropping each of the first three games and four of the first five – including a 3-1 loss to a Grapevine team that finished the season ranked No. 9 in Texas by TopDrawerSoccer.com on a day that saw all three of The Colony’s goalies get hurt as a field player needed to step up in front of the net.
The Lady Cougars immediately came back with a 3-2 victory over Arlington Martin to begin a four-game winning streak and turn the tide into what would be a fantastic campaign, but that was the day the season spring boarded for other reasons. Ray talked to his team after that victory and urged his team to play with the tenants they live by – class and integrity.
Following that discussion, there was nothing stopping them from an upward trajectory to success.
“A lot of my newer people to the program, and I guess that them seeing, ‘Wow, he’s serious. We’ve got to play the game a certain way,’” Ray said. “From that moment on, we were hot. It was just one of those. All of the returning players already knew how we played and what we do, but that kind of made the team a team, I think. I remember right after that we had another game, and we just started going on a roll.”
The Colony wound up beating Colleyville Heritage a few days later. Then it took down McKinney North. Then it came out victorious over Lucas Lovejoy, which was the moment this group knew special things were happening.
“I remember we were at Lovejoy and it was just my kids were just all, just in the introductions they were, it was just cheering,” Ray said. “With girls, once you have that, you know you got something. You can tell at that moment, I remember, ‘Wow, we’ve arrived. We’re good. We’re going to be good from this point on.’ And we didn’t freak out. It was a 1-1 game with 15 minutes left, and we ended up winning that game 4-1.”
That stretch of games catapulted an 11-match unbeaten streak that spanned more than a month all the way from Jan. 11 to Feb. 21, with that defeat on a late February night coming to Little Elm.
During that week, The Colony experienced its one bit of misfortune of the season in a two-game losing streak. The Little Elm defeat was followed by a defeat at the eventual District 8-5A champion Lake Dallas Falcons, meaning the only two defeats of the year came to the top two teams in 8-5A.
“I knew we were going to have hiccups,” Ray said. “That’s sports. But it was good. After the hiccup, we started figuring it back out again, realized we had to, sometimes you’ve just got to grind it out.”
In the end, The Colony capped the year with three straight wins by outscoring those opponents by a combined 9-0 – highlighted by a 7-0 drubbing of Justin Northwest in what turned out to be the season finale.
Ray and crew liked where they were heading entering the playoffs, where a matchup against a Birdville squad it split the series with last year was looming – Birdville eliminated The Colony in double overtime in the bi-district round of the playoffs.
A plethora of talent returns for a Lady Cougars team that has continually improved under Ray’s tutelage – fifth place in 2015, sixth in 2016, fifth in 2017, fourth in 2018, second in 2019 and third in 2020.
However, they will say goodbye to a senior class Ray absolutely loved coaching in Ariana August, Tori Cantu, Makena Hale and Reagan Keiser.
“Rule 1 is probably the most competitive group of seniors I’ve had in a long time, which to me is I always have a saying at the beginning of every year – ‘Your season will go as the seniors go’ because I’ve had really, really talented big groups of seniors that just didn’t want to work hard in practice because they think they had it al,” Ray said..” This group worked hard. And they all had different roles.”
