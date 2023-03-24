The North Mesquite girls soccer program has enjoyed some notable heights during its 40-year history.
The Stallions have had runs where they were a perennial playoff team, one of which occurred in the early 2000s.
Starting with a trip to the regional finals in 2002, North Mesquite made 14 consecutive playoff appearances and they nearly brought home Mesquite ISD’s only girls soccer state championship in 2005, where it fell in the 5A title match against Flower Mound Marcus.
But since that run ended in 2015, the Stallions have fallen on some hard times, and that was, in fact, their last playoff appearance.
That is, until this season.
Head coach Greg Hunter and a relatively young group of players with just one senior, were not willing to dwell on the recent past, but rather look to fulfill a potentially promising future.
North Mesquite has done just that, as it finished second in 12-5A to return to the playoffs for the first time in nearly a decade and junior Amalia Lopez has been one of the driving forces.
Last season, Lopez was one of the breakout players in 10-6A, where she was voted as the district midfielder of the year as the Stallions narrowly missed the playoffs, finishing on the outside looking in at fifth place.
This year, Lopez has been on a scoring mission and her 38 goals puts her among the Class 5A area and state leaders.
As the playoffs approached, Lopez shifted into another gear.
She scored both goals in a 2-0 win over rival West Mesquite to secure the second seed in the playoffs.
She followed that up with a four-goal performance in a 5-0 victory over Bryan Adams, tallied a hat trick in a win over Spruce in the district finale, and accounted for the team’s lone goal in a warm-up game against Forney.
In this week’s student-athlete profile, Lopez talks about North Mesquite’s return to the playoffs, her standout season and what lies ahead for the Stallions.
SLM: Congratulations on the great season thus far. What were the team’s expectations/goals going into the season?
AL: Our goal was to win the district championship and make it to the playoffs. We came in second place in district, but we did make it to the playoffs.
SLM: Looking back, was there a particular match or tournament that got this team going in the right direction?
AL: Our first district match had the biggest impact on the team after losing. We realized we didn’t want to feel that way again, making us stronger as a team.
SLM: How would you describe your role on the team?
AL: My role on the team is to guide my teammates to become the best version of themselves as a person and a player.
SLM: What do you think are your strengths as a player?
AL: My strengths as a player is risk taking in order to lead the team to victory and involving everyone in the game.
SLM: You have become one of the top scorers in the area. Does that place any additional pressure on you, and if so, how do you cope with that?
AL: No pressure is being added because it is what I love to do.
SLM: North Mesquite had not made the playoffs since 2015. What does it mean to yourself and your teammates to be the group to break through and get back to the playoffs?
AL: It’s exciting to share this opportunity with one another making it an honor to represent our school once again.
SLM: When did you get your start playing the sport?
AL: At the age of 5.
SLM: Did you play other sports, and if so, what made you focus on soccer?
AL: I’ve never played any other sport. I began to focus on soccer when I realized how much potential I had, striving to be a role model for the generations to come.
SLM: Who are some soccer players, or other athletes, you have looked up to?
AL: Marta & Pele (Brazilian national players) are the main athletes I look up to. They are risk takers that never let anyone change their style of play, leading to lots of success. They came from nothing to having everything they ever wanted.
SLM: What do you enjoy during away from the sport?
AL: Going to church and getting closer to God.
SLM: Now that the playoffs are here, what are the team’s goals/expectations, and what are the keys to realizing those dreams?
AL: Our goal is to make it as far as we can in the playoffs. We are capable of doing this by taking it one game at a time, starting with bi-district. I believe we can go as far as our mind and faith takes us.
