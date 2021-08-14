The number of cross country runners for The Colony this season may be smaller compared to previous years, but head coach Tony Doran said that they are big in effort.
The Cougars have 24 runners – 12 boys and 12 girls –for cross country. Doran said that the lower turnout is attributed to the fall-out of the COVID-19 pandemic.
"Numbers being smaller than last year is because of COVID and not many runners running in middle school last year,” he said. “That was one of the bigger issues for not only my team, but probably other teams as well – maybe not so much in the 6A schools. But I'm proud of the kids that we have and they've been working hard all summer. I'm just excited for their effort and to see them progress.”
In a season like none other last year due to the pandemic, junior Devon Judelson made the best of it. He finished as a regional qualifier not only in cross country, but also in track and field. Judelson placed 29th in the Region II-5A regional cross country meet, coming up just six places shy of qualifying for the 5A state meet as an individual. In track and field, he ran to fourth place in the 3,200 at the Region II-5A meet.
"Him being a regional qualifier in cross country helped to transition us for track because this past spring was his very first full season of track,” Doran said. “Obviously, last year got cut short because of COVID and he has also competed in soccer.
“I think that him making it to regionals in cross country and him making it to regionals in track has helped him to pretty much understand that he belongs and his overall abilities so that he can get past regionals and go to state as far as individual levels."
Also returning for The Colony boys is Judelson’s older brother, Dylan, a senior. They will be joined at the varsity level will be juniors Brandon White and Tyler Cross, and sophomore Adam Medina – all of whom competed last season for the Cougars’ junior varsity.
Last season, The Colony placed third in the District 10-5A meet. In a normal year, that would have qualified the Cougars as a team for the regional meet. But due to COVID restrictions that were put in place by the UIL, The Colony came up just short of its mission. However, with the UIL now returning to its pre-pandemic rules, the top three teams in each district will advance to the regional meet.
"I'm happy that the UIL changed those rules back to normal,” Doran said. “But, like I've said before, our district is one of the hardest in 5A, because you have Lovejoy, McKinney North and Rock Hill. I don't take for granted as far as what we need to do because each week is a new season."
On the girls’ side, Doran has been pleased with the effort of his female runners. Seniors Emily Broach, Carolina Banda and Ashlynn Barrett, junior Wendy Lemus and sophomore Marlo Slater will compete for the Lady Cougars’ varsity squad. Lemus joined The Colony’s athletic program this past spring.
"Those five girls have been stepping up,” Doran said. “They've been a cohesive unit. They've had a great summer and they're going to make a name for themselves. It's going to be exciting to see how everything goes."
The Colony will open the season Aug. 20 at The Hawk Invitational, which will be held at 7 p.m. McInnish Park in Carrollton. The meet will provide the Cougars with an opportunity to get their first look at district foes Lovejoy, McKinney North and Rock Hill.
“It's always a good meet,” Doran said. “We're just going to find out who are going to be our sixth and seventh runners during the season."
