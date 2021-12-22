The Colony football team battled all the way to the final whistle, but fell just short of earning a playoff berth.
Other coaches in District 5-5A Division I realized the heart that the Cougars played with this season, rewarding The Colony with a total of 17 selections on the all-district team – including two unanimous award winners.
Senior wide receiver Shafiq Taylor and junior running back Kamden Wesley were both named unanimous first-team selections – two of four first-team selections for The Colony.
The Colony didn’t throw the ball that much this season, but when they did, Taylor was one of the best in the area. He finished the season with 334 receiving yards and three touchdowns.
Wesley rushed for 979 yards and 13 touchdowns – more a third of that total came in a 343-yard, six-touchdown performance in a 50-36 victory against Frisco Heritage.
Other first-team selections for the Cougars were junior place kicker/punter Edwin Lopez and senior outside linebacker Khylon Whitehurst.
Lopez went a perfect 24-of-24 on extra points.
Whitehurst, meanwhile, brought an edge to The Colony defense, finishing the season with 83 tackles – 23 for loss – four sacks, six quarterback hurries, four forced fumbles and one interception.
The Colony had 13 second-team selections.
Junior Davonta Dunn complimented Wesley well in the backfield, finishing second on the team in rushing with 426 yards.
Opening running lanes for Dunn and Wesley were second teamers, senior Caden Chaulk and sophomore John Said – both of whom were named to the all-district second team at tight end/fullback – in addition to offensive linemen William Wallis, a junior, Ethan Chirinos, also a junior and Josh Cochran, a junior, and Christian Cummings.
Rounding out the all-district selections for The Colony were seven award winners on defense – senior defensive lineman Christian Cummings, senior defensive end Colby Cox, junior inside linebacker Devin Hensley, junior outside linebacker Aaron Trotter, senior safety Trevor Surgeson, junior safety Madaven Tillery and senior cornerback Hudson Duong.
Frisco Lone Star senior running back Ashton Jeanty and Denton Ryan junior linebacker/running back Anthony Hill Jr. shared district MVP honors.
