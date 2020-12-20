In a season in which The Colony’s volleyball team ushered in a new head coach for the first time in 22 years, the Lady Cougars showed that they were ready to compete for a playoff spot from the first time that they stepped onto the court.
All of the hard work that The Colony put forth this season didn’t go unnoticed.
Six different Lady Cougars were rewarded with spots on the 10-5A all-district volleyball team as voted on by the conference’s head coaches. Sophomore setter Sophia Smith was named newcomer of the year. Sophomore libero Kacie Rangel earned a spot on the first team. Junior outside hitter Natalie Hawkins and junior middle blocker Lily Quinones were voted onto the second team. Junior defensive specialist Lydia Gentry and freshman outside hitter Josie Bishop received honorable mention.
“I’m very proud of the way of the way that they handled all of the adversity with a new head coach and the pandemic,” said Rachel Buckley, The Colony head coach.
Smith’s versatility earned her a promotion to the varsity team after spending her freshman year on junior varsity. She was named a team captain. Smith went on to lead the Lady Cougars in assists with 291, was second on the team in digs with 116 digs, in addition to 23 kills and 122 service aces.
“She's always positive, very coachable,” Buckley said. “This was her first year running the 5-1 offense, first year on varsity. She did so at a really high level and just stepped into that role, and I am so proud of her.”
Rangel was an elite player on defense. She filled the stat sheet with 218 digs, 18 service aces, 37 assists and passed at a rate of 2.09 for the season.
“Kacie is super young and we still have a lot to go, but that kid works her tail off,” Buckley said. “This last month, I've give them off. But, she's waking up at 6 a.m. every day working out still. That's just the kind of kid that she is. She will run through a brick wall if you tell her to.”
Hawkins, meanwhile, was limited 39 sets, but as one of only a couple of returners from the previous season, her leadership proved to be crucial. She finished with 84 kills, 16 blocks, 15 digs and 14 aces.
“It was nice to have that leadership,” Buckley said. “It hurt us not to have that leadership when she was quarantined, but I'm excited for her to get a full senior season.”
Quinones adapted to her new position at middle blocker rather well. She recorded 58 kills, 31 blocks, seven digs and six aces.
“She is definitely improving when it comes to our middle game,” Buckley said. “She's still figuring out the middle blocker position, but after this club season, I think that she is going to be somebody to watch out for.”
Gentry served as the team’s emotional leader, Buckley said. The junior defensive specialist finished the season with 60 digs, six aces and had a serve-receive rating of 1.7.
“She’s kind of like a momma bear,” Buckley said.
Bishop showcased her potential in her first season playing high school volleyball. She tallied 84 kills, 45 digs, 13 blocks and three aces.
“She's most of the most coachable and willing kids that I have on this team,” Buckley said. “I'm excited to work with her these next three years. She's going to be something special her senior year.”
