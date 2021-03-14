The Colony girls basketball team recently had three players earn district honors out of 10-5A.
Senior point guard Aariyah Cotto was named to the first team. Sophomore forward Aaliyah Brown and freshman post Rayna Williams earned spots on the second team.
The Colony was also recognized for its hard work in the classroom. Brown and Williams, as well as juniors Ashlynn Barrett, Lani Berg, Haley Courtney, Emma Foster and Kennedy Shaw, earned academic all-district honors.
The Colony came into this season needing to replace its two biggest focal points.
Tamia Jones and Jewel Spear graduated last spring after leading the Lady Cougars to four consecutive appearances in at least the regional quarterfinals. Spear has carried over that success to Wake Forest University, where her talents helped her to become of the most feared freshmen in the ACC.
But, despite those departures, The Colony had players ready to take over lead roles within the program. And lead, they did. The Lady Cougars remained in playoff contention until late in the season and the good news is that The Colony loses only one player off this team to graduation (Cotto).
Superlative winners for District 10-5A were: Wylie East senior Akasha Davis (MVP), McKinney North freshmen Kaelyn Hamilton (Offensive Player of the Year) and Ciarra Harris (Defensive Player of the Year), Rock Hill sophomore Rebekah Juett (co-Newcomer of the Year) and Wylie East freshman Keyera Roseby (co-Newcomer of the Year). East had the Staff of the Year.
