When Rudy Rangel took over 15 years ago at The Colony, he had a vision.
The Cougars’ head football coach and athletic coordinator dreamed big. He didn’t just want The Colony to be a place you went through during your drive through the DFW. He didn’t just want it to be another place that played second fiddle to the rest of the area.
He envisioned something greater, and 15 years later, with a senior class that is shattering records left and right despite the suspension from athletics, he and the school can see that vision was more than just a dream.
It became a reality.
“The goal is always not to be at someplace where people just drive through to get to Frisco,” Rangel said. “It’s someplace that people just didn’t know about or that’s where this is or that is. But now we’re on the verge, as of right now, like two of the last three years we’ve had every single sport on our campus make the playoffs.”
Every step on The Colony’s campus features a superb student-athlete who has represented a one school town under the bright lights with talent and honor while earning themselves a chance to represent their community at the next level.
Rangel said this is going to be the most money ever raised in the athletic department. This group of seniors displays the most scholarships overall and the most Division I scholarships in school history, and a look at the sports and how many athletes are rated among the best in their class nationally says it all.
“I think if you went sport by sport, really sat down, I think you would have a hard time across the board of finding another class that’s as talented as this group is,” said Brandon Grady, football assistant.
In football, the list of college bound seniors is overwhelming. Wherever you look, it is athletes galore, showing that Rangel’s vision was more than just a vision.
One group of football seniors dubs themselves as the “Fab Five.” All five of those players are heading off to the next level, with wide receiver Keith Miller III – also the District 8-5A MVP in basketball – heading to Colorado. Christian Gonzalez will join Miller in Boulder. Do-it-all Myles Price is going to Texas Tech, and Rangel said he will be a Heisman candidate in the next three or four years. Quarterback Mikey Harrington is off to Oklahoma Baptist. Marcus Moore is going to Louisiana-Monroe. And then two more football players – Dominique Puentes and Kyair Warner – signed with Evangel.
Flip to girls basketball, and you’ve got some of the most highly touted seniors in America – Jewel Spear, a top 100 ESPN recruit heading to Wake Forest, and her teammate and lifelong friend, Tamia Jones (SMU). Softball features Jayda Coleman, the No. 1 player in the country going to Oklahoma who is on the verge of national records. Jaycee Hamlin is going to Texas Tech.
And those are just some of the many faces who are set to continue their careers at the next level.
“We’ve been very blessed just over the years in general to have some good athletes that have come through the school in multiple sports, but this seems to be a very big year for some of our athletes that are signing,” said Cleve Ryan, The Colony boys basketball head coach. “I don’t know the exact numbers, but as far as it being the largest class that we’ve had signed. It’s a blessing for coaches and for our school to have good athletes, but then they also represent the school well and the community well. You’ll see them do good things."
It's just how close-knit they are that coaches and administrators love the most. In a one high school town, these kids all grew up with each other and have watched each other develop into what they are since they could first start throwing a football, shooting a basketball or whatever sport(s) they are involved in.
Go to any sport event, and you will see athletes from all across the athletic spectrum in the stands. Price was sitting with Rangel and The Colony principal, Dr. Baxter, at a soccer game and talking about getting people to go to the soccer game because that’s just who Price is – supporting everyone on campus and bringing everyone to all of the games in the different sports to watch with him.
“You look at these kids and they go and support the football guys, and the football guys are at basketball games,” said Colby Pastusek, girls basketball coach and athletic coordinator. “I guess the last sporting event we really got to watch live was when our softball team beat Little Elm. Sitting up in the stands was Tamia and Jewel and Myles, and seeing those kids get so excited about watching our softball play.
“There’s a friendship that these guys have from growing up together and continuing to support each other at such a high level right now and even next year.”
Some of the seniors may not get a chance to finish off their storied high school careers they always wanted, but Rangel and the rest of the school knows just how much they have accomplished so far.
Both soccer teams are amidst postseason years. Girls soccer is in second place in District 8-5A and still has a shot at sharing a district crown. Boys soccer – despite losing a senior class with a ton of all-district honorees – is back in the playoffs again. Softball has a roster filled with some of the top athletes in the country and was ready for another deep run.
“You hurt for kids like that that have those opportunities and seniors at all,” Rangel said. “All of the stuff on social media. You see all those kids. The girls soccer team, again. They’re a very young squad, but there’s four seniors on that team that they’re just grinders. You feel for those kids. Maybe we get to May and there’s, you never know. Maybe there’s some modified things you can do, but we’ll just kind of play it by ear.”
But regardless of what happens, The Colony knows this senior class has put it all one the line and set the standard for the next batch of kids to come through. They have represented the school in the bets fashion and will get the opportunity to represent their school and their city when they venture off into the next chapter of their lives.
They showed that Rangel’s dream more than a decade ago was more than just a dream. They showed that it was attainable and that those hopes would become a reality.
In the end, these record-breaking student-athletes helped put The Colony on the map forever.
“It’s a once in a lifetime opportunity,” Pastusek said. “I think it’s been awesome for the town. It’s been awesome for the fans. We have a loyal group of fans that follows every one of our sports. You’re going to see these guys at football games, at basketball games, at softball games.
“I think they’re getting to experience something neat right along there with us and just getting to go out and watch these Division I athletes compete right in your backyard. Everybody will continue supporting these guys when we’re watching them play on TV next year.”
