Nearly 20 years ago, The Colony’s boys basketball team made a run to the 2001 state tournament and was ranked as one of the best teams in the country. As part of a series regarding the team, The Colony Courier-Leader takes a look back at how two of those players became NBA Draft picks.
In 2005, The Colony’s boys basketball program was represented on the biggest stage and under the grandest of lights.
On June 28, 2005 at Madison Square Garden in New York City, a pair of Cougars did the unthinkable. Both Deron Williams and Bracey Wright were selected in the NBA draft – Williams as the No. 3 overall pick and Wright as the No. 47 selection – to make The Colony the only high school that year to have multiple players hear their name called in Manhattan.
“I was there at the Garden when it happened,” said Tommy Thomas, former The Colony head coach. “I had them since about mid-April to early May getting ready for the draft. It was a wonderful experience, and again, just to see their success and see them rewarded for their efforts and for their hard work and having high character and some integrity to match their talent – I think that was certainly very rewarding for me.”
Backstory
As high schoolers, Williams and Wright were both dominant players who brought notoriety and big games to the campus at every stop they made.
The 2001 team made a trip all the way to the state semifinals when Williams and Wright were juniors in high school. The 2002 team, when both were seniors, advanced to the regional semifinals.
Wright even got to play in the McDonald’s All-American Game in Chicago, which featured soon-to-be NBA lifers like Carmelo Anthony, Chris Bosh, J.J. Redick and Amare Stoudemire, to name a few.
“That was certainly a cool deal,” Thomas said. “There were such great players in that game. I think if you went back and looked at it. Bosh, of course, was up there. J.J. Redick was in that game. Melo might have been in that game. There was just so much talent on the floor and it was just a fun, fun experience to be part of.”
Maybe some thought professional careers were in store for those two, but first they were both off to play college basketball, already a tough enough task as it is since only 3.5% of high school players get the chance to play in the NCAA (1.0% in Division I), and then the estimated probability of going from the NCAA to major pro is 1.2% — both statistics are according to the NCAA itself.
At their respective colleges – Williams went to Illinois and Wright went to Indiana – that duo shined and kept climbing the ranks to eventually land themselves in the Big Apple a few years later.
Williams started 30 of 32 games as a freshman and averaged the third-most assists in the Big Ten (4.53). He followed that up with a first team all-Big Ten selection as a sophomore when scored 14.0 points and dished out 6.2 assists per game. And as a junior – his final year at Illinois – he was a Wooden Award finalist, a second team All-American and the Most Outstanding Player of the Chicago regional in the NCAA tournament before leading the Illini to the national championship game.
Wright, meanwhile, had a dazzling college career as well at fellow Big Ten school Indiana. He never averaged fewer than 16 points in any of his three seasons, going from 16.2 as a freshman to 18.5 as a sophomore and 18.3 as a junior before he decided to forgo his final year of eligibility and put his name into the NBA draft.
“I guess you follow some of the, whether it’s analysts or different things, the things they would say about, you’re like, ‘Man, really,’” said Cleve Ryan, current The Colony coach and an assistant when Williams and Wright were there. “To kind of hear that and the things about them and stuff. It was still kind of hard to believe and you look up and he’s on the floor playing against guys he idolized or things like that. It’s been just one of those things. It’s kind of hard to comprehend that he’s going to be playing and be the third pick overall and things like that. That doesn’t happen very often.”
Draft Night
Thomas, who represented Williams and Wright as part of McClaren Sports (more on that story in next week’s part of the series), was there in New York to watch two of his high school legends from The Colony have their NBA dreams become reality on that late June evening.
“When you have somebody that really cares about you as a person first and wants to help take care of you, that was probably very beneficial for both of them to have a guy like coach Thomas there and walking them through those things,” Ryan said.
Although Thomas wasn’t at the table where Williams and his family were, he was just a few rows back, and it did not take long for Williams to become an NBA player.
With the third pick, the Utah Jazz took Williams, which was the earliest an Illinois player was ever drafted and started a professional trajectory that lasted for well over a decade.
“That was really cool,” Thomas said. “Bracey wasn’t there. Bracey was at the hotel. Usually it was just the first-round guys were invited to the green room right there. Bracey was back at the hotel, so as soon as Deron was called, I went back to the hotel to be with Bracey.”
But while it certainly a special occasion for Williams and his family, the point guard knew it wasn’t just his night.
Williams wanted to celebrate the occasion with his longtime friend, so after his time was done at Madison Square Garden, he went to the hotel to watch Wright’s dreams come true.
Which is exactly what happened, as the Minnesota Timberwolves came calling by taking Wright in the second round with the No. 47 overall pick.
“One of the things I was most proud of was soon after that, as soon as he was able to, Deron came and was in the room with Bracey when his name got called,” Thomas said. “Certainly with all the attention and the hoopla around him, one more time as a leader and as a point guard he put his teammate right there at the front and went to spend and sharing his time and spend time with him. I was always very, very proud of Deron for that. That was very unselfish.”
Pro careers
Long professional careers followed up that wonderful draft night experience for Williams and Wright.
Williams carved out an impressive and lengthy stint in the NBA, spending more than half a decade with the team that drafted him before going to the Nets, his hometown Dallas Mavericks and then finishing off his professional days with the Cleveland Cavaliers the year after they won the franchise’s first-ever championship.
His NBA career started off with a bang. Averaging double figures in scoring and 4.5 assists, Williams garnered NBA all-rookie recognition on the first team.
From there, Williams continued blossoming. He played in three NBA all-star games and won two gold medals at the 2008 and 2012 Olympics.
Even better? He finished his career by scoring a combined 45 points in his final two NBA contests, including a total of 35 points on 14-of-25 shooting in his second-to-last game.
“He was just so competitive,” Thomas said. “His work ethic was exceptional. Just always willing to get better. He would come in at lunchtime and he would look at different tapes and stuff. In the offseason those guys stayed every day and played after school. All I had to do was just open the gym, and they would stay as long as I was willing to stay there.
“A lot of the times they would go home, like with Deron he would go home and eat and then go to the rec and play that night. They were just basketball junkies and they loved the game. They loved being around each other. It wasn’t that hard a thing to get them going.”
Wright spent three seasons with the Timberwolves franchise before he moved overseas to continue his playing days, where he excelled and spent more than 10 years as a significant contributor.
From 2007 up until 2019, Wright was an international player, part of a time that included a Finals MVP in the Israeli Super League in 2015 when he led Hapoel Jerusalem to the championship.
“Bracey was just always an unbelievable scorer,” Ryan said. “Could get his shot off anytime. Just a pure scorer. It made our offense and everything look great when you had Deron making sure Bracey caught the ball, the right plays, right time. Bracey just had to catch and shoot a lot of times. Just an unbelievable scorer, McDonald’s All-American. And then to get drafted as well.
“It just proves to show how hard it is to make it at college and then even the next level after that, whether it’s injuries or anything, timing and stuff. He’s been playing professionally overseas. I think he just finished there recently. Had a great career playing overseas.”
