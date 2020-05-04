The Colony boys soccer team wasn’t supposed to be here, but here the Cougars are, celebrating another postseason berth.
Entering the season, The Colony lost a large senior class that was filled with college-bound seniors and players that earned district superlatives – including four players combining for 44 goals. That left some huge voids to fill, yet the Cougars persevered.
Now, despite the season coming to a close early, they clinched a third consecutive playoff berth through toughness while getting to celebrate the all-district selections filtered up and down their roster.
Sophomore Brayden Hall was named the newcomer of the year along with Denton’s Isaac Pinales in District 8-5A. The versatile Hall scored once in district play and three times over the course of the entire season, filling in every which way to help keep The Colony’s playoff run alive.
“He’s a quiet boy, but he’s got excellent work ethic, very coachable, a ‘yes sir, no sir’ kind of kid, and he’s blessed with a good change of pace,” said Lee Weddall, The Colony head coach. “Really, he could have won utility player of the year because we used him at forward, at wide mid and I think for a game or two at fullback. He gave us a great outlet with his speed in wide areas where he was able to do some damage. The kids really took to him just because he had a fantastic attitude.”
Three Cougar defenders made their way to the first team, showing how formidable that aspect was for the team all year long.
Seniors Steven Guerra and Zach Morales and junior Victor Esquivel were instrumental in The Colony’s defensive presence, helping the squad register four shutouts in district play — including two in the final two games before the final regular-season contest and playoffs were ultimately canceled.
Guerra also finished with one goal and one assist – each coming versus 8-5A foes — while Morales notched one assist in district and three for the season.
“I think it shows you the kind of system of player we had where two defenders and a defensive midfielder as your three first teamers,” Weddall said. “They gave us that strong foundation defensively from which we could build. The plan was to keep teams quiet as long as we could and get them frustrated.”
Every part of the attack was featured on the second team, featuring senior forward Anthony Barron, senior defender Julio Bin and junior midfielder Franklin Corona.
Barron finished with the second-most district points (11), scoring three times and dishing out two assists. He ended the full slate with four goals and two assists.
Bin, in addition to bolstering the strong defense, had one assist for the year. With him on the roster, The Colony allowed one total goal in the final three games of the regular season.
Corona, who suffered an injury in the final stretch, was the leader in both scoring and assists. He scored three times and had four assists in the district, which contributed to his team highs in goals (six) and assists (seven) for the entirety of the 2020 schedule.
“Julio and Anthony are both very similar players,” Weddall said. “Both gave us great physical strength and athleticism. And then you had Franklin. Franklin is very different, probably our most technical player. Unfortunately, in the Little Elm game we lost him to a broken ankle. It’s quite amazing that you lose your top scorer going into the final few games. I think he missed his last four games of the season.”
MVP
Santiago Castorena (Little Elm)
Brock Pope (Lake Dallas)
Offensive MVP
Diego Rodas (Denton Braswell)
Defensive MVP
Abdul Adigun (Denton Ryan)
Midfielder of the Year
Damian Castorena (Little Elm)
Goalkeeper of the Year
Kaleb Irving (Lake Dallas)
Utility Player of the Year
Carlos Santamaria (Denton)
Newcomer of the Year
Brayden Hall (The Colony)
Isaac Pinales (Denton)
Coach of the Year
Brandon Martin (Lake Dallas)
Aaron Ziehm (Little Elm)
First Team
Preston Gregg (Lake Dallas)
Anthony Patti (Lake Dallas)
Hansell Cabanas (Lake Dallas)
Adrian Garcia (Lake Dallas)
Orlando Castro (Lake Dallas)
Arturo Ramirez (Denton Braswell)
Jordan Munoz (Denton Braswell)
Rennato Ramos (Denton Braswell)
Miguel Flores (Denton Braswell)
Auden Quinonez (Little Elm)
Christian Ramirez (Little Elm)
Angel Morales (Little Elm)
Victor Esquivel (The Colony)
Steven Guerra (The Colony)
Zach Morales (The Colony)
Nahum Serrano (Denton)
Charley Rodriguez (Denton)
Owen Biering (Denton Ryan)
Justo Olguin (Denton Ryan)
Rhoan McMaster (Justin Northwest)
Second Team
Bryan Aguirre (Lake Dallas)
Chazz Devivo (Lake Dallas)
Kaleb Ledbetter (Lake Dallas)
Brennan Thiessen (Lake Dallas)
Jose Rodriguez (Lake Dallas)
Brayden Autry (Denton Braswell)
Josh Vargas (Denton Braswell)
Rodrigo Vargas (Denton Braswell)
Jaden Morrison (Denton Braswell)
Austin Utt (Little Elm)
Avimael Quinonez (Little Elm)
Yan Marquez (Little Elm)
Anthony Barron (The Colony)
Julio Bin (The Colony)
Franklin Corona (The Colony)
Mason Risdon (Denton)
Daniel Re Calderon (Denton)
Jose Contreras (Denton Ryan)
Haris Jasic (Denton Ryan)
Brayden Bailey (Justin Northwest)
