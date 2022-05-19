After scoring 31 combined runs in their last two games, the Frisco RoughRiders offense was muffled by the Corpus Christi Hooks Wednesday night in a 7-5 loss at Riders Field. Following 18 runs on Sunday and 13 Tuesday night to begin the series, the Riders plated five runs on four hits in the Wednesday defeat.
The RoughRiders (20-15) began Wednesday’s scoring with an unearned run in the bottom of the first off Hooks (13-22) starter Misael Tamarez. Justin Foscue reached by a fielding error on Hooks shortstop Grae Kessinger and was brought in on an RBI single from Ezequiel Duran to give Frisco an early 1-0 lead.
Corpus Christi responded with two of their own in the top of the second off Riders starter Avery Weems, starting with a solo home run from the second baseman Shay Whitcomb to tie the game. Kessinger made up for his error with a one-out double and scored on an RBI single with two outs to give the Hooks their first lead at 2-1.
Frisco and Corpus Christi held each other scoreless until the Riders plated two runs in the bottom of the sixth. Hooks reliever Devin Conn walked Duran to load the bases before giving up a two-run single to Josh Stowers - with both runs falling on Tamarez’s line - giving the Riders a 3-2 lead.
Corpus Christi left fielder Wilyer Abreu homered to begin the seventh off Riders reliever Kevin Gowdy, tying Wednesday’s game at 3-3. The Hooks broke the tie with a run in the top of the eighth on the line of Justin Slaten (0-2) who walked in the go-ahead run with two outs in the eighth inning before exiting. Fer Ozuna gave up a three-run homer in the ninth to give Corpus Christi a 7-3 lead.
The Riders attempted to overcome the four-run deficit in a busy ninth when Sandro Fabian reached base after being hit by a pitch from Hooks pitcher Joe Record. Jordan Procyshen walked and J.P. Martinez singled to load the bases for Jonathan Ornelas. Record walked Ornelas to score Fabian from third and edge the Riders closer with a 7-4 score. Foscue then bounded a ball to the right side of the infield to force out Martinez before driving in another run to trim the Hooks’ lead to 7-5. With two outs, Duran popped out with the tying run at second to end Wednesday’s game.
With each team taking a game to begin the week, the six-game series continues at Riders Field Thursday night between Frisco and Corpus Christi. Riders LHP Cody Bradford (3-2, 9.00 ERA) makes his seventh start of the season against the Hooks and will be opposed by Corpus Christi RHP Jose Bravo (1-1, 5.14 ERA).
Thursday marks another Thirsty Thursday at Riders Field and features another Blue Norther Hard Seltzer Rowdy @ The River. For $25, fans receive general admission to Thursday’s game, Lazy River access, on top of $2 Blue Norther Hard Seltzers and $2 domestic drafts. For tickets and more information about the Frisco RoughRiders, visit RidersBaseball.com or call 972.731.9200.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.