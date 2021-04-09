There was no shortage of offense in Tuesday’s District 10-5A softball game between Prosper Rock Hill and The Colony.
The Blue Hawks and Lady Cougars combined for 34 hits and 23 runs, including two home runs.
But, it was Rock Hill that mounted the final offensive. The Blue Hawks scored six runs over the final two innings to rally for a 12-11 victory.
Kat Luna hit a walk-off, two-run single with the bases loaded to complete the comeback for the Blue Hawks, who trailed 11-6 in the sixth inning before two runs in the sixth before tacking on four more in the seventh.
Luna contributed three hits.
Lady Cougar sophomore Payton Blanco crushed a grand slam in the second inning.
Allyson Acosta went 4-for-4 with three RBIs. Olivia Wick, Sabrina Wick and Sydney Young each had three hits. Carlie Goldy contributed two hits and scored two runs.
Rock Hill’s Camila Spriggs went a perfect 4-for-4 at the plate.
The Blue Hawks improved to 17-6 overall, 8-1 in District 10-5A. The Colony dropped to 6-12-2, 5-4 in conference play.
