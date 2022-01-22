Just two weeks away from the start of the postseason grind, The Colony wrestling team showed on Thursday that it is more than ready for wrestling’s second season.
AJ Said, Elijah Waters, Juan Merchan, Riley Courtney and Yahiya Hussein won by matches in a double dual against Frisco and Frisco Memorial via pin, while on the girls’ side, Joni Chuka had two victories via fall in the 119-pound weight class division.
Oh, and The Colony won three of the four duals that were wrestled. The Lady Cougars went 2-0 on the night, defeating Frisco 30-24 and Frisco Memorial 36-3. The Colony had to rally to defeat Frisco. The Lady Cougars trailed the Raccoons 24-18 with two matches remaining in the dual, but pins by Ava Washington at 165 pounds and Jordan Jones at 185 gave The Colony the win.
The Lady Cougars had a much easier time with Memorial. The lone win for the Warriors came at 148 pounds, with Daisy Harrington winning by an 11-6 decision. Chuka won via first-period pin in the 119-pound bout.
On the boys’ side, The Colony got pins by Courtney, Hussein, Merchan, Said and Waters in its 15-point victory over Memorial.
Against Frisco, The Colony led 12-6 after a pin by Said at 120 pounds. However, the Cougars had to surrender 24 team points to the Raccoons via forfeit, as The Colony was open at 126, 132, 138 and 170.
The Colony will host the district tournament on Feb. 4-5.
