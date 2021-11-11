Last season felt more like a sprint than a marathon for The Colony wrestling team.
Because of concerns related to the COVID-19 pandemic, the UIL pushed back the start of the wrestling season to the beginning of March and the state tournament was held less than two months later.
Shortened season and all, The Colony enjoyed plenty of success on the mat. Alum Elizabeth Grabiec capped off an undefeated season with a state championship, alum Hudson Herring finished as the state runner-up at 132 pounds, alum Tanner Wride overcame various injuries to become a state qualifier and Tabitha Bowden participated in the Class 5A state tournament for the second straight season.
Things are back to normal this season for the Cougars and every other high school team in the state. The season for The Colony begins Thursday with a triangular against Lebanon Trail and Colleyville Heritage in Tommy Thomas Gymnasium. Matches start at 6 p.m.
“It feels great to get a sense of normal back in the room,” said Chuck Brown, The Colony head boys wrestling coach. “We aren’t having to worry about it being pushed back or anything, and that is a huge relief. Last year, our state qualifiers averaged about 25 matches, and this year those that qualify will have close to 60. So, it will feel like a real season.”
Bowden leads the list of returners for The Colony girls. She finished last season as the regional runner-up at 95 pounds and a record of 20-6. The Lady Cougar junior will again wrestle in the 95-pound weight division.
“I think Tabatha is really starting to come into her own,” Brown said. “She is taking a huge leadership role in the room and I think she got a lot of that from watching Liz. I think her work ethic is really pushing her toward being a (state) placer for us.”
Brianna Bazile is another wrestler to watch out for. She sat out last season because of COVID, but Brown said that Bazile has the potential to be a state placer. She will wrestle at 215 pounds.
Bazile, Bowden and the 18 female wrestlers on The Colony’s roster will be led by a new head coach. Ryan Bascue comes over from Creekview and will lead The Colony. Brown is still at the helm of the boys’ team.
“He is doing a fantastic job with the girls program,” Brown said of Bascue. “Just adding to what we have started here.”
Headlining the list of returners for The Colony boys’ team is senior Josh Weatherall. He missed the regional and state tournaments last season due to injury. Weatherall, who holds the school record for most wins in a season, will start the season at 113 pounds, though he could move down to 106.
“Josh is back and stronger than ever,” Brown said. “If Josh wrestles to his ability and can stay healthy, then he’s the best in the state and the region.”
Another Cougar to watch out for is Juan Merchan. He barely just missed out on a state berth after he placed fourth in the Region II-5A tournament at his weight class. In a normal year, Merchan would have been a state qualifier because he placed in the top four. He will wrestle at 220.
Overall, there are 35 male wrestlers competing this season for The Colony.
After Thursday’s triangular against Colleyville Heritage and Lebanon Trail, The Colony boys will host the Cougar Duals two days later on Nov. 13. The girls’ team will compete that same day at Keller Timber Creek.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.